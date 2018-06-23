Inmate Missing from Lompoc Federal Prison Camp Complex

A Lompoc federal inmate is missing after apparently walking away from the Satellite Prison Camp, authorities said Thursday evening.

Prison camp employees discovered 42-year-old Victor Hurtado was gone shortly after 4 p.m., officials said in a written statement.

Hurtado is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, 175 pounds and 5-feet 11-inches tall.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated,” officials said. “Anyone with information about this individual should contact local law enforcement.”

Hurtado was sentenced in federal court's Central District of California to 15 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Officials did not say when his prison sentence began.

The Satellite Prison Camp, with approximately 380 inmates, is a minimum-security institution within the Bureau of Prisons Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

While other institutions at the Lompoc site are surrounded by razor-wire topping chain-link fences, the Satellite Prison Camp has a designated boundary with a wooden fence for minimum-security inmates who typically work on prison grounds.

In addition to the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp, Lompoc is home to a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,216 inmates, and 1,002 medium-security inmates at the nearby U.S. Penitentiary.

