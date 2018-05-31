Federal Trial Delayed for Former Airman Charged in Double-Fatal Crash Near Lompoc

The federal criminal trial for a former airman charged with causing a crash that killed a Lompoc couple in 2016 while driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana has been delayed again.

Defense attorneys for Shaquille Lindsey, then 23, of Covington, Georgia, sought the seven-week delay for the trial that had been set to begin June 19 in Los Angeles.

Lindsey is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and marijuana at 12:30p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, on Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

He allegedly drove his car into oncoming traffic and collided head on with the victims’ vehicle, causing the death of the driver, Ruben Betancourt, 51, and his wife, Bertha, 57.

Their son, Juan Betancourt, was seriously injured in the crash.

A federal grand jury indicted Lindsey 10 months after the crash, alleging that in addition to being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, he also was distracted by his cell phone.

Federal prosecutors opposed another delay, noting that the judge already had postponed the trial three times at the request of the defense.

“Understandably, the Betancourt family is concerned and distraught about the trial continuances in this case,” according to the filing by assistant U.S. attorneys Joanna Curtis and Julian Andre. “The family wishes this case to proceed to trial as soon as possible, and they are entitled to proceedings free from unreasonable delay.

"For this reason, the government objects to this fourth request for a trial continuance.”

In filing the opposition, the U.S. assistant attorneys argued that the small number of outstanding matters could be resolved. Those include the defense conducting its own testing of Lindsey’s blood and reviewing data from an airbag control module.

“It is not clear to the government how data from the victims’car is relevant here,” the government’s opposition said. “Three eyewitnesses will testify that defendant was driving on the wrong side of the road and drove his car head-on into the victims’ car."

Additionally, the event data recorder for Lindsey’s car indicated that he was traveling at 60 mph five seconds before the crash, and accelerated to 63 mph at impact, without evidence he attempted to brake. The roadway’s posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Deputy federal public defenders David Sutton and Andre Townsend said the airbag control module contains “relevant data and evidence.”

“Specifically, the airbag control module will indicate the decedents speed and braking just prior to the accident that led to this case,” the defense attorneys wrote. “This data is necessary for Mr. Lindsey to prepare for and present a defense.

“Additionally, Mr. Lindsey has requested discovery regarding the government’s jurisdiction to prosecute this matter, as well as discovery regarding the handling and storage of the initial blood sample in this case,” they added. “This discovery remains outstanding, however, once received, the discovery may lead to pretrial litigation.”

While Santa Lucia Canyon Road is used by members of the public, the Air Force claimed jurisdiction for the collision investigation although the California Highway Patrol had responded to the scene.

In the request for the delay, the defense attorneys also noted they were involved in other trials.

“Mr. Lindsey believes that failure to grant the continuance will deny him continuity of counsel and adequate representation,” the defense attorneys said.

U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder ruled the defense request “demonstrates facts that support a continuance of the trial date in this matter, and provides good cause for finding excludable time pursuant to the Speedy Trial Act.”

In the ruling, the judge said failure to grant the continuance could result in a miscarriage of justice. However, she also said she would not allow any further continuances.

The trial now is scheduled for Aug. 7, with a status hearing planned for July 30, when the judge also expects to rule on motions.

The trial is expected to last three to four days, according to attorneys’ estimates.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .