Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 25 , 2019, 10:04 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Helps Feed Federal Workers Affected By Shutdown

Union representatives hold a news conference at the Santa Barbara Airport to say 'working families are not pawns to be used in political games'

Local employees affected by federal shutdown Click to view larger
Roscoe and Cletus watch federal correctional officer Geoff Mohr load groceries he received from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County during a special distribution on Friday. Mohr says he has continued to show up for work despite not knowing when he would get another paycheck. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 25, 2019 | 8:15 p.m.

Federal employees who missed a second paycheck showed up Friday afternoon to receive food at three locations in Santa Barbara County, grateful for the help even amid reports of the partial shutdown's temporary end.

Geoff Mohr and girlfriend Katrina York stopped by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County warehouse in Santa Maria for a special distribution session established for federal workers. Similar giveaways were held in Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

Mohr said he figured his situation is less dire than many of his colleagues since he’s single with no children and had prepared for several weeks without an income because of a previous shutdown.

The federal correctional officer still showed up to work although it remained uncertain when he would get his next paycheck.

“I go to work every day, working 40 to 60 hours a week, for nothing,” he said of working without knowing when he might get his salary. “Every day I go to work, I could get stabbed.”

The record-setting federal government shutdown began Dec. 22 and has affected the Bureau of Prisons, NASA, Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers, the U.S. Forest Service, the Internal Revenue Service, the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard and more.

Local employees affected by federal shutdown
Katrina York shows off a bag of fresh produce given to federal employees affected by the government shutdown. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s tough on morale,” Mohr said.

In all, about 800,000 employees were left unpaid by the shutdown with thousands of contract employees also affected in various ways.

While many federal employees have been furloughed, others have continued to work, including the hundreds of correctional officers responsible for monitoring 2,919 inmates at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

Mohr said he was grateful for the Foodbank’s help.

"It’s terrific,” he said. “It’s opened my eyes, then when things open back up these guys are going to be on my support list.”

He and York said they were especially grateful that the offering included a large bag of fresh produce. Last week’s offering included a turkey.

Foodbank leaders said the free distribution would continue next week from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Santa Maria warehouse at 490 W. Foster Road, the Santa Barbara warehouse at 4554 Hollister Ave. and in Lompoc at 242 Oakridge Road. Identification isn't necessary, and immediate family members can pick up food on behalf of federal employees. 

As of Thursday, the Foodbank had distributed 6,906 pounds of fresh produce and staples to 462 individuals and 178 families, according to representative Judith Smith-Meyer.

While the shutdown affected some agencies, the effects have been wide ranging, including stalling some Central Coast breweries’ beer releases and leaving national parks and forests with limited services.

Word of Friday's deal to temporarily end the shutdown by funding agencies for three weeks came shortly before a news conference at the Santa Barbara Airport, where union representatives delivered a message to federal lawmakers.

“I think it became crystal clear that not only are we still doing this press conference, but it’s all the more important that we drive home the point that working families are not pawns to be used in political games,” said Jeremy Goldberg of the Central Coast Labor Council.

Bobby Orozco Jr. of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1260 said his union represents 3,000 TSA workers, including those at the Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo airports. 

“For 35 days, over 45,000 transportation security officers who were not being paid were forced to come into work. This is not the American way,” Orozco said. “This is not what these folks sign up for, yet it is what our political system of government has become.”

In addition to being dedicated to the TSA mission, the workers also are devoted to their families, he said, calling on Congress to take action to avoid a repeat shutdown that uses employees as political pawns. 

"This undue harm that has come to federal employees is unconscionable and it does need to stop," said veteran Erich Schmidt, a TSA officer who commutes from his home in Ventura to his job at the Santa Barbara Airport. 

Some federal employees have had to decide whether to buy food, gas or medicine and if they could afford to drive to work, Schmidt said during the press conference.

"I had to determine whether or not I was going to pay for my chemo for my degenerative condition or I was going to eat and feed my family ... ," he said. "I had to make those decisions because I didn't know how long the shutdown was going to go for. And every decison I make today was going to affect my tomorrow. That is the problem. A three-week lull in this thing isn't going to save anybody. It's just going to make things worse."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 