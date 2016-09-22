Fee Free Day for Visitors to Los Padres National Forest

Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Saturday, Sept. 24, has been designated a Fee Free Day for visitors to the forest.

In all areas of the forest where an Adventure Pass is normally required, the fee will be waived in celebration of National Public Lands Day, which is held each year on the last Saturday in September.

An Adventure Pass is typically required for day-use activities and camping at many recreational facilities in the Forest. This weekend’s fee free day applies to all Adventure Pass areas except the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, where the fee remains in effect.

Other fees such as reservation fees and group site fees will also still apply.

Forest visitors who unknowingly validate a daily Adventure Pass on Fee Free Day can have the pass replaced at no charge at most Forest Service offices.

National Public Lands Day began in 1994 with three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. Last year, nearly 200,000 volunteers assisted with projects at more than 2,000 locations across the country.

The Forest Service and Los Padres Forest Association are sponsoring a NPLD trail-maintenance project along the Lion Canyon Trail in the Ojai Ranger District. Los Padres Forest Service will reserve Middle Lion Campground for NPLD volunteers.

Friday Sept. 23 will be move-in day for campers with Sept. 24 being the trail-work day.

There will be a barbecue for volunteers on Saturday evening followed by camping Saturday night. Sunday will be move-out and clean-up day. For information about this event, please contact: Bryan Conant, 405-8628.

Andrew Madsen for Los Padres Forest Association.