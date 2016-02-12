Fee Free Presidents Day for Visitors to Los Padres National Forest

Outdoors

Los Padres National Forest officials recently announced that Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, has been designated as a Fee Free Day for visitors to the forest.

In all areas of the forest where an Adventure Pass is normally required, the fee will be waived in celebration of Presidents’ Day.

An Adventure Pass is typically required for day use activities and camping at many recreational facilities in the Forest.

This Fee Free Day applies to all Adventure Pass areas except the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area on the Santa Barbara Ranger District, where the fee remains in effect.

Other fees such as reservation fees and group site fees will also still apply. Forest visitors who unknowingly validate a daily Adventure Pass Feb. 15 can have the pass replaced free of charge at most Forest Service offices.

“Spring time on Los Padres is the perfect occasion to get outdoors for a picnic or a day hike,” said Los Padres Assistant Recreation Officer Jeff Bensen. “This is a great opportunity to spend time on the Forest with friends and family.”

For more information on current conditions and recreation opportunities, call the office nearest you.

— Jennifer Gray is a visitor information assistant for the Los Padres National Forest.