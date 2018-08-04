Feed the Funk Benefit Concert to Aid Local Disaster Victims

The Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will host its 6th Annual Feed the Funk Benefit Concert, 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the outdoor venue, Pure Order Brewing Company, 410 N. Quarantina St. All are ages welcome.

Teen performances are 5:30-8 p.m. with headline entertainment, Funker and A Cool, 8:30-10 p.m.

Feed the Funk is an annual Santa Barbara community outreach event that highlights the importance of educational development through music and performance-based art, as well as to support local teen arts and music mentorship programs.

A special fundraising effort at this year’s Feed the Funk will benefit those impacted by recent local disasters, and who are still suffering.

The Jewish Family Service (JFS) department has been working to provide relief in a number of ways, and believes it is important to continue providing aid and assistance to those in need.

JFS continues to team up with California HOPE 805 in helping identify the needs of the community following the devastating Thomas Fire and debris flow.

HOPE 805 will have a presence at the event to help educate and interact with attendees to understand the impact of thee disasters. Community support at this year’s Feed the Funk Benefit Concert is more important than ever, the JFS said.

JFS thanks all the performers for sharing their talents in support of its important work.



Led by emcee Louise Palanker, the Jewish Federation’s JCC Comedy Club will open the night, followed by Teen Star Santa Barbara, and starring for the first time, Musicology Santa Barbara, as well as Teen Sing for SB.

From 8:30-10 p.m., the venue transforms into a super funk party, featuring headlining entertainment funk pros Funker And A Cool. Guests are urged to come dressed in their funkiest attire.



Along with craft beverages, attendees can enjoy empanadas for dinner by Buena Onda. Pints of McConnell’s ice creams will be available as well.

Those at the event can further support local teen programs by bidding on silent auction items and experiences from local businesses, restaurants, wineries and artisans. One prize winner will get an instant wine cellar, including dozens of bottles of wine from local winemakers.



Lead sponsors include: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Buena Onda Empanadas.

Funker And A Cool, an old-school instrumental funk band from JSH Music Productions, features local alto sax player Lito Hernandez, drummer/bandleader Jon Harris (UCSB 2000) and soul/groove vocalist Mama K, along with keys, electric guitar, electric bass and percussion.

Feed the Funk is organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, a nonprofit that supports and provides social service programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue, and relief, while building community and encouraging leadership among young adults.

No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion, or gender, the Federation’s programs are open to all.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door: www.jewishsantabarbara.org/funk. Also available at the Jewish Federation’s BFJCC, 524 Chapala St. or 805-957-1115.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.