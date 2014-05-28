‘Feed the Funk’ Concert to Benefit Jewish Federation Programming

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will host Feed the Funk, a benefit concert featuring Grooveshine and The New Vibe, from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 7 in the lot at 25 E. Mason St. in Santa Barbara.

The age-21-or-older benefit event will feature live funk music, food trucks and barbecue in the Funk Zone.

Admission is $25 and includes one drink ticket and prize drawing entry.

RSVP to [email protected] or 805.957.1115, or click here.

The Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation presents Feed the Funk for music and food that feeds the soul and elevates the spirit! YAD invites the greater community for a live music fundraiser, with Grooveshine and The New Vibe, emphasizing and supporting the arts and the local artist community.

This special benefit event will have incredible music on an outdoor stage in the heart of the Funk Zone, just a few blocks from the beach. In addition, there will be soulful food by local food vendors, select craft beers, fine wines and auction deals. The event will benefit Jewish Federation programming, providing services for the community at large. The performers are widely recognized local performers.

Feed the Funk is an outreach event for anyone who wants to experience amazing live music, as well as a meaningful benefit that promotes community leadership and service. The main sponsor, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, supports and provides social service programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue and relief, and of course builds community and encourages leadership amongst young adults. No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion, or gender, Federation's programs are open to all.

Sponsors include the Jewish Federation, Felici Events, Just Sticky, Kelsey Crews Photo, LBPS Events, Top Shelf Events, Ninkasi Brewing and Firestone Walker. Food vendor sponsors include Killer B’s BBQ, Harold’s Caribbean Cuisine, Imlak’esh Organics and Santa Barbara Popcorn Co.

— Mike Witt is the Young Adult Division coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.