Feed Your Curiosity with Perfect Pairings at Santa Barbara Public Market

Feed your curiosity and come sample delicious and free “Perfect Pairings” at the Santa Barbara Public Market on Saturday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 1.

Public Market merchants are “pairing” up with each other to create inventive food samplings using each other’s ingredients, and playing off of all the food synergies that exist between purveyors across the Market. Free “Perfect Pairings” food samples will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. on each day.

To tempt your taste buds, think Santa Monica Seafood’s Scottish Salmon plus Empty Bowl’s Red Curry, The Pasta Shoppe’s Gigli Pasta plus Belcampo’s Bolognese sauce, il Fustino’s 25 Year Old Balsamic plus Rori’s Artisanal Creamery’s Lemon Curd Ice Cream, Green Star Coffee’s Espresso plus Crazy Good Bread’s Bread Pudding, Flagstone Pantry’s cookie dough plus even more Rori’s ice cream, Wine + Beer wines plus cheese from Culture Counter, and so much more.

Come taste your way through the Santa Barbara Public Market and get inspired by the merchant’s perfect pairings! Perfect Pairing complementary food samples will be offered at participating merchants’ storefronts, reciprocally. This event is free and open to the public.

Click here or call 805.770.7702 for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.