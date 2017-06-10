Feeling Right at Home, John Jensen Leads Foresters to Opening-Day Victory at Pershing Park

Baseball

John Jensen went 3-4 with three RBIs on Friday night and Tanner Lawson pitched a strong six innings, leading the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 7-4 baseball win over the Orange County Riptide in their Opening Day at Pershing Park in downtown Santa Barbara.



The six-time National Baseball Congress champions moved from UCSB to Pershing Park and will play 28 home games this season at the home field of the SBCC Vaqueros.



The Foresters made significant improvements at “The Persh,” dropping 51 tons of dirt and creating a new pitcher’s mound, base paths and home plate area as well as putting in new grass behind home plate.



It was a festive atmosphere for the home opener with a crowd estimated at 300-plus. Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider threw out the first pitch.



“I have a vision of what this place could be," said 22-year Foresters manager Bill Pintard. "It was nice today and it was so beautiful out here. And playing in front of a packed house … it was really special.”



For Jensen, it was familiar surroundings. He was the MVP of the WSC North in his freshman season with SBCC, batting .380 in conference and leading the Vaqueros to their fourth WSC title in seven years.



Normally a third baseman, he played left field on Friday for the first time since SBCC’s fourth game of the year on Feb. 4 at Saddleback. Jensen got the Foresters’ first opening-day hit at Pershing Park and scored their first run in the second inning. He added an RBI single in the fourth for a 2-1 lead and a two-out, two-run triple down the right-field line in the fifth to cap a four-run uprising that gave the Foresters a 6-1 advantage.



Catcher David Clawson started the two-out rally in the fifth with a single up the middle. Luke Ritter drilled an RBI triple to left-center and Chandler Bengtson was hit by a pitch. Ashton Easley drove in Ritter with a single through the right side, setting the stage for Jensen.



“Two-out hits win championships,” said Pintard. “We talk about that all the time.”



Jensen dove headfirst into third base on his two-run triple. He also recorded three outs in left field, with an inning-ending catch by the fence in the sixth and a running grab in the seventh.



“It was a great feeling to be back at Pershing, playing with the Foresters,” said Jensen. “They’ve made a lot of field changes for the better. It’s nice to have dirt baselines now.



“I love hitting at The Persh. There’s no place like home.”



Lawson, a 6-1 left-hander, went six innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out three and walked one.



“Tanner was outstanding,” noted Pintard. “We have a thing, either get strikes or pitch-to-contact within three pitches and he was 17-out-of-18.”



Ty Wiest pitched the seventh and Garrett Gayle (Rice University) notched his first save with the Foresters, giving up one run on two hits with three strikeouts in the last two innings.



“It felt really good tonight, it always feels good when you get run support,” said Lawson. “We practiced on this field a few times last year and it looks a lot different now. It looks a lot better.



“I was getting ahead real quick with first-pitch strikes. I was attacking the whole time. My slider was good and I was throwing strikes. I was real happy with our outfielders tonight. There was a ball hit deep to center in the sixth and Joey (Fiske) did a great job of running it down.”



The Riptide (4-2-1) pulled within 6-4 in the eighth on a double by Joey Parente and an RBI single by David Miranda. The Foresters got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Jensen reached on a deep fly to center that was dropped and scored on a wild pitch.



“It was a good environment and the fans are great,” noted Lawson. “The fans are a lot closer here.”



The Foresters will play two more games at Pershing Park this weekend vs. the Long Beach Legends on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the Ventura Pirates on Sunday at 2 p.m.