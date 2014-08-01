Feliciano Cortez of Santa Maria, 1922-2014

Posted on August 1, 2014 | 8:39 a.m.

Feliciano Alejandre (Felix, Chano) Cortez, 92, died peacefully at his residence in Santa Maria on July 24, 2014.

Feliciano was born on June 9, 1922, in Churintzio, Michoacán, México. Feliciano came to the United States through the Bracero Program, which took him to Baja California, the state of Washington and Oregon. He finally settled in Santa Barbara, where he lived for the past 70 years.

Feliciano worked as a kitchen supervisor and cook for the Bracero Program in Santa Barbara. He also worked in the dog pound shelter, was a custodian at La Cumbre Junior High School and was a self-employed gardener and maintenance worker for many years. He was a member of La Union Mexicana, Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities and a member of a local music group, among others.

Feliciano was a kind and gentle spirit, devoted to La Virgen de Guadalupe. He loved to dance and enjoyed Mexican music, including mariachi, boleros and musica ranchera. He was self taught in the piano, guitar and violin, and he was an avid card and domino player. He made the best flour and corn tortillas. Feliciano had a great respect for nature and wild birds, and had a special love for animals, especially his dog, Chiquito. Feliciano was known as the whistler, and you would always know it was him through his sound.

Feliciano is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Guadalupe Cortez; his children, Veronica Vega (Javier) of Santa Barbara, Felix D. Cortez (Larissa) of Buellton, Felix Cortez Jr. (Becky), of Hollister, Irma Cortez of Santa Maria, Silvia Suayfeta-Cortez of Santa Maria and stepdaughter Adriana Ramirez of Mexico; grandchildren Carina of Colorado, Lorena of Los Angeles, Juwan and Javier of Santa Barbara, Harrison of Santa Maria, Zofia, Marlies and Demetria of Buellton, Yraiza, Melisah and Felix III of Hollister; great-grandson Jakob of Hollister; his siblings, Adriana Ramirez of Mexico, Tranquilino, Juanita and Ventura of Baja California, and Hipolito of Michoacan, Mexico.

The Rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, both at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11.

