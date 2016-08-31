Felino ‘Willie’ Soriano of Santa Maria

Posted on August 31, 2016 | 7:56 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Felino “Willie” Soriano, 71, of Santa Maria, passed away Aug. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Willie was born in Bacarra in the province of Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Antonio and Marciana Soriano and was raised in Waialua on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii. After graduating highschool in Waialua, Willie moved to California, where he attended Allan Hancock College.

He married his wife, Joan, Feb. 14, 1970, in Santa Maria, the city that they made their home.

For years Willie worked at Columbia Records and later for Center for Employment Training, where he taught shipping and receiving. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Willie was a brilliant martial artist and had a special love of music. He trained in multiple disciplines of the martial arts and dedicated over 50 years of his life training and teaching others in Tae Kwon Do, Kenpo karate and the Filipino stick-fighting art of Eskrima.

Willie’s musical roots also trace back decades to his involvement in the band A Shade Under, which performed all over the Central Coast.

Willie is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons Felino and Darius Soriano; brother Camilo Soriano; grandchildren Deisy, Angel, April, Ailey, Mia and Alivia; and great-grandchild, Jaydan.

The family of Willie Soriano wishes to extend its sincere thanks to all the family, friends, former colleagues and students who have extended condolences and offered such moving memorials of Willie.

Services will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. A viewing will take place from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. A memorial service of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. There will be a potluck reception following the memorial from 1-4 p.m. at the Rancho Bowl Banquet Hall.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.