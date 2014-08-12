Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fellow Actor Remembers Robin Williams’ Time At PCPA In Santa Maria

Famed actor, who died Monday, was part of the theater program in 1973

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 12, 2014 | 7:01 p.m.

News of PCPA alumnus Robin Williams’ death came Monday as several veterans of the Allan Hancock College program reunited to mark the organization’s 50th anniversary.

Mark Herrier was part of the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts at the same time as Williams, who won multiple awards and appeared in major films.

Authorities said Williams apparently committed suicide at his home in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Some 400 people gathered over the weekend on the Central Coast for the alumni reunion, which ended Monday.

On Monday, while rehearsing his presentation, which included a slideshow with Williams’ picture, Herrier said someone handed him a cell phone with the news of Williams’ death. 

“It was this weird situation because we had been celebrating this remarkable institution, and it’s been hard to do both. It’s hard to both celebrate and to grieve at the same time,” Herrier said 24 hours after news of Williams’ death .

Herrier, who appeared in “Porky’s” and “Porky’s 2” before returning to the Central Coast, where he leads the Lompoc Theatre Project, recalls Williams appearing in three productions including the role of Marcellus in “The Music Man” during the summer 1973.

But each night, several members of the conservatory gathered after the show at a nearby house into the early morning doing “bits and schtick” while “just trying to make each other laugh,” Herrier recalled.

“Already then Robin was, he’s always been, funny, a genius,” Herrier said.

During his time in Santa Maria, he also debuted some of his characters who later were included in Williams’ Broadway show, Herrier recalled.

Williams was unpredictable, delivering his one-word line in the “Caucausian Chalk Circle,” in a different way each performance as the cast and crew gathered to watch nightly, Herrier said.

“He was a force of nature. He was really really brilliant,” Herrier added.

Herrier noted that Williams was much more than a comedic actor, having gone on to The Julliard School and winning awards for serious roles, too.

“He had this drive that was evident in all of this work,” Herrier said. 

Founded  by Donovan Marley, PCPA has provided training to actors and technical crew members since the 1964, and has trained hundreds of students through the years. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 