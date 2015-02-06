Felon Arrested on Weapons, Drug Charges in Santa Maria

A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday on weapons and drug charges after investigators served a search warrant at a Santa Maria residence.

Danny Lloyd Chambers was taken into custody at 6 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of North Railroad Street, according to Lt. James Ginter of the Santa Maria Police Department.

A search of the residence turned up three handguns, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, Ginter said.

Chambers also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, $6,000 in cash and stolen property, Ginter said.

Chambers was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of stolen property, Ginter said.

The search was carried out by the department's gang-suppression and SWAT teams, with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department special-enforcement team.

