3 Felons Arrested on Charges of Possessing Weapons in Santa Maria

On Monday, April 25, 2016, law enforcement personnel assigned to the Compliance Response Team were in the city of Santa Maria attempting to locate persons on community supervision who had warrants for their arrests or who had absconded from probation.

The Compliance Response Team located 26-year-old Marco Pacheco hiding in the attic of a house located in the 1300 block of Yale Avenue.

Pacheco was arrested without incident for violating his terms of community supervision for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Pacheco's twin brother, Miguel Pacheco, was also contacted at the house and was arrested for two outstanding probation warrants.

During the search of the residence, an inert military training grenade, three grams of methamphetamine, a modified AR-15 airsoft rifle (which was painted to appear real), several knives and two airsoft handguns were recovered.

The Pacheco brothers were booked into the Santa Maria Branch Jail.

Additional charges are being requested against Marco Pacheco for possession of methamphetamine, being a gang member in possession of a replica grenade, and altering an imitation firearm to look real.

Later that day, the Compliance Response Team went to the 1000 block of Stokes Avenue in an attempt to locate 44-year-old Ivan Underwood, who was in violation of his felony domestic violence community supervision.

Upon contact, Underwood attempted to flee on foot. Underwood was quickly detained and arrested.

A probation search was conducted and Underwood was found to be in possession of a lever-action .22-caliber rifle and about six grams of methamphetamine.

Underwood was booked into custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and for violating his community supervision.

The Compliance Response Team (CRT) is funded by realignment money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives.

CRT consists of Sheriff Deputies, Probation Officers and a Lompoc Police Officer.

Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.