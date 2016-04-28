Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

3 Felons Arrested on Charges of Possessing Weapons in Santa Maria

Weapons and other contraband seized this week during the arrest of three felons in the Santa Maria area.
Weapons and other contraband seized this week during the arrest of three felons in the Santa Maria area. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 28, 2016 | 12:26 p.m.
Marco Pacheco Click to view larger
Marco Pacheco

On Monday, April 25, 2016, law enforcement personnel assigned to the Compliance Response Team were in the city of Santa Maria attempting to locate persons on community supervision who had warrants for their arrests or who had absconded from probation. 

The Compliance Response Team located 26-year-old Marco Pacheco hiding in the attic of a house located in the 1300 block of Yale Avenue.

Pacheco was arrested without incident for violating his terms of community supervision for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Pacheco's twin brother, Miguel Pacheco, was also contacted at the house and was arrested for two outstanding probation warrants.

During the search of the residence, an inert military training grenade, three grams of methamphetamine, a modified AR-15 airsoft rifle (which was painted to appear real), several knives and two airsoft handguns were recovered.

The Pacheco brothers were booked into the Santa Maria Branch Jail.

Miguel Pacheco Click to view larger
Miguel Pacheco

Additional charges are being requested against Marco Pacheco for possession of methamphetamine, being a gang member in possession of a replica grenade, and altering an imitation firearm to look real.   

Later that day, the Compliance Response Team went to the 1000 block of Stokes Avenue in an attempt to locate 44-year-old Ivan Underwood, who was in violation of his felony domestic violence community supervision.

Upon contact, Underwood attempted to flee on foot. Underwood was quickly detained and arrested.

A probation search was conducted and Underwood was found to be in possession of a lever-action .22-caliber rifle and about six grams of methamphetamine.

Ivan Underwood Click to view larger
Ivan Underwood

Underwood was booked into custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and for violating his community supervision.

The Compliance Response Team (CRT) is funded by realignment money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives.

CRT consists of Sheriff Deputies, Probation Officers and a Lompoc Police Officer.

Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 