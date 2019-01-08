Felony Charge Filed Against Relative of Orcutt Triple-Homicide Suspect

The brother of a man accused of killing two relatives and a friend in Orcutt now faces a felony charge for allegedly causing serious injury to a woman who was not identified.

Brian McNabb, 40, entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment hearing on the new felony charge Tuesday in Santa Maria Superior Court.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury.

McNabb’s brother, David Gerald McNabb, 43, allegedly brutally beat and stabbed their mother, Melanie McNabb, 64; their sister, Nicole McNabb, 34; and Melanie’s boyfriend, Carlos Echavarria, 63, in the family’s Oakhill Country Estates home.

David Gerald McNabb was fatally wounded when he confronted deputies while armed with a rifle.

At the time of Brian McNabb’s arrest on Dec. 30, Sheriff’s Department representatives said the attack involved a family member who did not live at the house where the homicides occurred. The Sheriff’s Department also said the incident occurred before the homicides.

However the complaint filed Monday says the incident leading to the charged happened “on or about Dec. 30” and referred to the victim as “Jane Doe,” which is common for domestic-violence cases.

On Friday, McNabb also was charged with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic-relations court order and ordered to return Tuesday for another hearing.

Restraining orders had been issued against McNabb in the case involving a divorce and a separate case filing by his pastor alleging threats and erratic behavior.

McNabb will return to court Wednesday before Judge Gustavo Laveyen for the setting of a preliminary hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16.

Bail on the new felony case was set at $50,000 and remains $10,000 on the misdemeanor charge, but is expected to be reviewed Wednesday.

