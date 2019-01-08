Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 8 , 2019, 7:15 pm | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Felony Charge Filed Against Relative of Orcutt Triple-Homicide Suspect

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 8, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.
Brian McNabb Click to view larger
Brian McNabb

The brother of a man accused of killing two relatives and a friend in Orcutt now faces a felony charge for allegedly causing serious injury to a woman who was not identified.

Brian McNabb, 40, entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment hearing on the new felony charge Tuesday in Santa Maria Superior Court.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury. 

McNabb’s brother, David Gerald McNabb, 43, allegedly brutally beat and stabbed their mother, Melanie McNabb, 64; their sister, Nicole McNabb, 34; and Melanie’s boyfriend, Carlos Echavarria, 63, in the family’s Oakhill Country Estates home.

David Gerald McNabb was fatally wounded when he confronted deputies while armed with a rifle.

At the time of Brian McNabb’s arrest on Dec. 30, Sheriff’s Department representatives said the attack involved a family member who did not live at the house where the homicides occurred. The Sheriff’s Department also said the incident occurred before the homicides.

However the complaint filed Monday says the incident leading to the charged happened “on or about Dec. 30” and referred to the victim as “Jane Doe,” which is common for domestic-violence cases. 

On Friday, McNabb also was charged with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic-relations court order and ordered to return Tuesday for another hearing.

Restraining orders had been issued against McNabb in the case involving a divorce and a separate case filing by his pastor alleging threats and erratic behavior.

McNabb will return to court Wednesday before Judge Gustavo Laveyen for the setting of a preliminary hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16.

Bail on the new felony case was set at $50,000 and remains $10,000 on the misdemeanor charge, but is expected to be reviewed Wednesday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 