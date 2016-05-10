Felony Charges Filed in Brutal Assault on Isla Vista Pastor

The UCSB student accused of assaulting an Isla Vista pastor in his home over the weekend has pleaded not guilty to four felonies, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Paul Laurence Gusman, 22, was charged with first-degree residential burglary; assault with personal use of a deadly weapon (his fists); and a special allegation of great bodily injury; dissuading a witness by force or threat, a felony; and elder or dependent adult abuse.

Father Jon-Stephen Hedges, assistant pastor at St. Athanasius Orthodox Church, heard someone calling for help and throwing himself against the front door of the house at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Hedges feared someone was in need of help and opened the door, which is when Gusman forced himself into the home and repeatedly punched Hedges in the face, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Hedges allegedly was hit more than 30 times in the face, and his wife, Melissa, was struck on her right hand, Hoover said.

Gusman also is accused of trying to stop Hedges and his wife from making a report to law enforcement.

Sarah Keller Brasel, Hedges’ daughter, wrote in a Facebook post that Hedges was taken to the hospital after the attack “and is now home resting with a concussion, battered and bruised.”

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and found Gusman, reportedly naked from the waist down, standing on the front lawn of the Hedges’ home.

Gusman appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and perhaps intoxicated, according to authorities.

Hoover said it appeared to be a random attack, and that Gusman and Hedges were not acquainted with each other.

In addition to the four felony charges and special allegations, the District Attorney’s Office filed a special allegation of a serious/violent/registerable sex offender felony, which means a state prison sentence would not be eligible to be served in county jail.

Gusman was arraigned Tuesday and the case was assigned to prosecutor Wes Meyer, filing deputy Lee Carter said.

Gusman is being represented by attorney William Makler and entered a not-guilty plea in court, Carter said.

Bail was set at $500,000 and Gusman's next Superior Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

