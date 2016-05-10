Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Felony Charges Filed in Brutal Assault on Isla Vista Pastor

UCSB student Paul Laurence Gusman, 22, accused of attacking Father Jon-Stephen Hedges

Paul Laurence Gusman appeared in court in Santa Barbara Tuesday for arraignment on charges of first-degree residential burglary and assault with personal use of a deadly weapon stemming from an attack on Isla Vista pastor Father Jon-Stephen Hedges over the weekend.
Paul Laurence Gusman appeared in court in Santa Barbara Tuesday for arraignment on charges of first-degree residential burglary and assault with personal use of a deadly weapon stemming from an attack on Isla Vista pastor Father Jon-Stephen Hedges over the weekend. (KEYT.com photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:11 p.m. | May 10, 2016 | 12:39 p.m.

The UCSB student accused of assaulting an Isla Vista pastor in his home over the weekend has pleaded not guilty to four felonies, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Paul Laurence Gusman, 22, was charged with first-degree residential burglary; assault with personal use of a deadly weapon (his fists); and a special allegation of great bodily injury; dissuading a witness by force or threat, a felony; and elder or dependent adult abuse.

Father Jon-Stephen Hedges, assistant pastor at St. Athanasius Orthodox Church, heard someone calling for help and throwing himself against the front door of the house at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Hedges feared someone was in need of help and opened the door, which is when Gusman forced himself into the home and repeatedly punched Hedges in the face, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Hedges allegedly was hit more than 30 times in the face, and his wife, Melissa, was struck on her right hand, Hoover said.

Gusman also is accused of trying to stop Hedges and his wife from making a report to law enforcement. 

Sarah Keller Brasel, Hedges’ daughter, wrote in a Facebook post that Hedges was taken to the hospital after the attack “and is now home resting with a concussion, battered and bruised.”

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and found Gusman, reportedly naked from the waist down, standing on the front lawn of the Hedges’ home.

Gusman appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and perhaps intoxicated, according to authorities.

Hoover said it appeared to be a random attack, and that Gusman and Hedges were not acquainted with each other.

In addition to the four felony charges and special allegations, the District Attorney’s Office filed a special allegation of a serious/violent/registerable sex offender felony, which means a state prison sentence would not be eligible to be served in county jail. 

Gusman was arraigned Tuesday and the case was assigned to prosecutor Wes Meyer, filing deputy Lee Carter said.

Gusman is being represented by attorney William Makler and entered a not-guilty plea in court, Carter said. 

Bail was set at $500,000 and Gusman's next Superior Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 