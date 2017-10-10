Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Felony DUI Charges Filed Against Driver in State Street Crash That Injured 5

John Dalton, 53, was booked into County Jail after pickup truck ran onto the sidewalk and struck Carlito's building

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 10, 2017 | 8:13 a.m.
John Dalton Click to view larger
John Dalton

Police have arrested a man who injured five people on Saturday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rolled up onto the sidewalk and struck a building on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

John Dalton, 53, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI involving drugs, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to Carlitos Café y Cantina, 1324 State St.

The white Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling up State Street when, for unknown reasons, it veered off to the right, knocking down a couple of utility poles and striking the Carlito’s building.

Four people who were on the sidewalk suffered minor injuries and were taken by American Medical Response ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Mike De Ponce, a city Fire Department battalion chief.

Dalton also sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The damage to the building appeared to be minor, De Ponce said, and no one was injured on the restaurant patio.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

