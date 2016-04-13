Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:10 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Felony Suspect, Boyfriend Jailed After Standoff With Deputies in Orcutt

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 13, 2016 | 8:52 a.m.
Jose Luis Villareal Click to view larger
Jose Luis Villareal

A woman with an outstanding $60,000 felony arrest warrant was arrested Tuesday afternoon shortly before her boyfriend — who also was wanted — barricaded himself in the bedroom of an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at the residence on the 2000 block of Briarwood Road at about 4:15 p.m., they immediately took Raquel Lopez, 29, into custody on a warrant charging assault with a deadly weapon, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

However, when they attempted to contact Lopez's boyfriend, Jose Luis Villareal, 31, he barricaded himself in a bedroom, Hoover said.

Villareal armed himself with a replica BB pistol and a Samurai sword, Hoover said.

After about an hour of conversation with sheriff’s deputies, Villareal surrendered without incident, Hoover said.

The two were subsequently booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Villareal was booked on two $60,000 felony arrest warrants charging assault with a deadly weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an explosive device, Hoover said.

Raquel Lopez Click to view larger
Raquel Lopez

Deputies secured the explosive device at the scene, Hoover said.

Deputies originally responded to a family disturbance, and Santa Maria Police, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, paramedics, a K-9 team, and a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter were all on scene for assistance, Hoover said.

