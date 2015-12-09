Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Felony Charges To Remain Against Rapper Accused of Threatening Rape Victims

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 9, 2015 | 6:12 p.m.

A Santa Maria judge on Wednesday denied a motion to reduce felony charges against an aspiring rap artists accused of threatening two teenage rape victims with one of his songs.

Anthony Ray Murillo's attorney asked Judge Patricia Kelly to drop the charges to misdemeanors, but she ruled against the motion, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.

Murillo, who is represented by attorney William Makler, also pleaded not guilty to the charges during Wednesday's hearing.

The defendant is set to return to court in early February.

The case landed back in the local courts after winding its way through the appellate-court process.

In July, the Second District Court of Appeal said a local judge erred in 2014 in deciding not to hold Murillo to answer to the charges stemming from allegations the lyrics of his song "Moment for Life Remix" threatened two teenage rape victims.

The Santa Maria judge ruled after the preliminary hearing that the lyrics were protected speech that did not constitute a criminal threat under state law, dismissing charges against Murillo.

However, the appellate court disagreed and said charges should be reinstated.

The defendant tried to get the appellate court to rehear the matter, but the panel rejected the request in August.

The state Suprreme Court also denied to a petition to review the matter, clearing the way for the case to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Murillo's song included lyrics that reportedly identified and threatened two girls raped by his friend, Shane Villalpando, who was convicted in June 2103 of three counts of unlawful sex with a minor concerning Jane Doe 1, the appellate ruling said.

At the time, Villalpando attended St. Joseph High School and later graduated from Righetti High School, both in Orcutt.

After "Moment for Life Remix" was posted at the online music site ReverbNation, it was downloaded 1,089 times and played 23, 468 times before it was removed from the website on Oct. 9, 2013, authorities said.

The case has attracted wider attention because it involves the issues of protected speech under the First Amendment versus victims' rights.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

