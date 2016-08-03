Female Driver Injured in Rollover Crash Near Santa Barbara Golf Course

Two-vehicle accident at Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue bogged down afternoon traffic

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision near the Municipal Golf Course in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 5:45 p.m. to Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue after the vehicles collided, with one overturning, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The female driver of the overturned vehicle was suspended by her seatbelt in the wreckage, Mercado said, but she eventually was freed with the assistance of bystanders and city firefighters.

She was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what were described as minor to moderate injuries.

A passenger in the overturned vehicle was not injured, nor was the driver of the other car, Mercado said.

Traffic in the area was congested following the accident.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

