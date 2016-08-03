Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Female Driver Injured in Rollover Crash Near Santa Barbara Golf Course

Two-vehicle accident at Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue bogged down afternoon traffic

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle, rollover accident at Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue in Santa Barbara.
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle, rollover accident at Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 3, 2016 | 6:58 p.m.

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision near the Municipal Golf Course in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 5:45 p.m. to Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue after the vehicles collided, with one overturning, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The female driver of the overturned vehicle was suspended by her seatbelt in the wreckage, Mercado said, but she eventually was freed with the assistance of bystanders and city firefighters.

She was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what were described as minor to moderate injuries.

A passenger in the overturned vehicle was not injured, nor was the driver of the other car, Mercado said.

Traffic in the area was congested following the accident.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 