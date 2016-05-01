Female Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Crosswalk Collision in Santa Barbara

A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday evening when she was struck by a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The collision occurred at about 5:40 p.m. as the pedestrian, a 32-year-old woman whose name was not released, was walking south on Garden Street, fire Capt. Brian Walsh said.

The driver apparently did not see the woman in the crosswalk while turning onto the northbound freeway entrance ramp, Walsh said.

He said the victim “hit the windshield and was thrown from the vehicle.”

She was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what Walsh described as moderate injuries.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the collision.

