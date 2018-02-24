Female UCSB Student Hospitalized After Isla Vista Stabbing

Suspect, described as a college-aged black man with dreadlocks, still at large

A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after being stabbed in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB Police officers responded at about 11 p.m. to the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, where they found the victim, a UCSB student, who had been stabbed in the pelvis, said Sgt. Brad Welch.

She was treated at the scene, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Her name and details on her condition were not available.

“Witnesses described an altercation between the suspect and the victim however their relationship is unknown at this time," Welch said.

The suspect, described as a college-aged black man with dreadlocks and wearing a black sweatshirt, had fled the area.

An extensive search of the area was conducted, but the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171. An e-mail can be sent to www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

