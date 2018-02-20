Feminist Art Exhibit Opening at UCSB

The newly formed UCSB Womanhouse Collective has announced SHE-DEN, an intersectional multi-media group exhibit focusing on themes of women in contemporary art and culture, will be on view March 5-16 at UCSB's Red Barn Project Space, bldg. 479, near bus loop by Pollock Theater.

A reception will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 9, featuring live performance art and music. Food and refreshments will be served. The exhibit features art by self-identified women of UCSB and beyond, and the event is free to self-identified women.

In an era of massive protests against President Donald J. Trump, misogyny in the workplace and other factors affecting women’s lives, artists are responding with works that critique sexism and engage a variety of feminist themes, Womanhouse Collective said.

With the groundswell movement of women’s marches, the #metoo campaign, and other social upheaval, SHE-DEN serves as a platform for artistic expression surrounding urgent political themes related to women’s lives, both within and outside the U.S., Womanhouse said.

A playful critique of the man cave, the exhibit’s title also refers to the art historical precedent set by artists Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro, who founded Womanhouse in 1972. SHE-DEN is dedicated to trailblazing women-identified artists throughout history.



Artists include Emily Baker, Rose Briccetti, Yumiko Glover, Taylor Graham-Howard, Maiza Hixson, Lucy Holtsnider, Bonnie Huang, Madeleine Eve Ignon, Daria Noor Izad, Jennifer Lugris, Kayla Mattes, Alexandra McCray, Elisa Ortega Montilla, Janette Sanchez, Toni Scott and Echo Theohar.

SHE-DEN is sponsored in part by the UCSB Art Department and Multicultural Center. Red Barn Project Space gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and by appointment. Parking is available on campus in adjacent Lot 27.

For more information, contact Maiza Hixson, 668-9429, or Elisa Ortega Montilla at [email protected]

— Maiza Hixson for UCSB Womanhouse Collective.