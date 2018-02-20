Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:11 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Feminist Art Exhibit Opening at UCSB

By Maiza Hixson for UCSB Womanhouse Collective | February 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The newly formed UCSB Womanhouse Collective has announced SHE-DEN, an intersectional multi-media group exhibit focusing on themes of women in contemporary art and culture, will be on view March 5-16 at UCSB's Red Barn Project Space, bldg. 479, near bus loop by Pollock Theater.

A reception will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 9, featuring live performance art and music. Food and refreshments will be served. The exhibit features art by self-identified women of UCSB and beyond, and the event is free to self-identified women.

In an era of massive protests against President Donald J. Trump, misogyny in the workplace and other factors affecting women’s lives, artists are responding with works that critique sexism and engage a variety of feminist themes, Womanhouse Collective said.

With the groundswell movement of women’s marches, the #metoo campaign, and other social upheaval, SHE-DEN serves as a platform for artistic expression surrounding urgent political themes related to women’s lives, both within and outside the U.S., Womanhouse said.

A playful critique of the man cave, the exhibit’s title also refers to the art historical precedent set by artists Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro, who founded Womanhouse in 1972. SHE-DEN is dedicated to trailblazing women-identified artists throughout history.    
 
Artists include Emily Baker, Rose Briccetti, Yumiko Glover, Taylor Graham-Howard, Maiza Hixson, Lucy Holtsnider, Bonnie Huang, Madeleine Eve Ignon, Daria Noor Izad, Jennifer Lugris, Kayla Mattes, Alexandra McCray, Elisa Ortega Montilla, Janette Sanchez, Toni Scott and Echo Theohar.

SHE-DEN is sponsored in part by the UCSB Art Department and Multicultural Center. Red Barn Project Space gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and by appointment. Parking is available on campus in adjacent Lot 27.

For more information, contact Maiza Hixson, 668-9429, or Elisa Ortega Montilla at [email protected]

— Maiza Hixson for UCSB Womanhouse Collective.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 