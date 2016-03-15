Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Feminist Majority Endorses Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress

By Lauren Coffee for Helene Schneider | March 15, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider picked up a key endorsement Monday, March 14, 2016, from Feminist Majority, a major nation-wide women’s organization, in her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

“I’m thrilled to have received the endorsement of Feminist Majority,” said Schneider. “They have been a champion for women’s equality; working tirelessy on issues such as equal pay and reproductive rights. Our current Congress is comprised of just 19 percent women, and Feminist Majority's dedication to helping elect more women to office is vital to changing that.”

According to its website, Feminist Majority’s mission is to empower feminists, who are the majority, and to win equality for women at the decision-making tables of the state, nation and the world.

The Feminist Majority promotes non-discrimination on the basis of sex, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, religion, ethnicity, age, marital status, nation of origin, size or disability.

The purpose of Feminist Majority is to promote equality for women and men, non-violence, reproductive health, peace, social justice and economic development and to enhance feminist participation in public policy.

Feminist Majority supports workers’ collective bargaining, pay equity, end of sweatshops and programs directed at the preservation of the environment.  

Previously, Mayor Schneider has won endorsements from the following select list of national women's rights organizations and leaders:

» National Women’s Political Caucus 

» The National Organization for Women PAC 

» California’s Women’s Political Committee

» California Women for Women Political Caucus

» Black Women Organized for Political Action

» Terry O’Neill, The National Organization for Women PAC president

» Gwendolyn Cross, founder and CEO of California Women 4 Women Political Caucus

» Patricia Bellasalma, California National Organization for Women executive director

» Bettina Duval, CaliforniaLIST founder and president

» Katherine Spillar, Feminist Majority executive director

» Mary Hughes, Close the Gap founder

» Erica Kwiatkowski, California Women’s List president

For more information, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org

Lauren Coffee represents Helene Schneider.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 