Feminist Majority Endorses Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider picked up a key endorsement Monday, March 14, 2016, from Feminist Majority, a major nation-wide women’s organization, in her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

“I’m thrilled to have received the endorsement of Feminist Majority,” said Schneider. “They have been a champion for women’s equality; working tirelessy on issues such as equal pay and reproductive rights. Our current Congress is comprised of just 19 percent women, and Feminist Majority's dedication to helping elect more women to office is vital to changing that.”

According to its website, Feminist Majority’s mission is to empower feminists, who are the majority, and to win equality for women at the decision-making tables of the state, nation and the world.

The Feminist Majority promotes non-discrimination on the basis of sex, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, religion, ethnicity, age, marital status, nation of origin, size or disability.

The purpose of Feminist Majority is to promote equality for women and men, non-violence, reproductive health, peace, social justice and economic development and to enhance feminist participation in public policy.

Feminist Majority supports workers’ collective bargaining, pay equity, end of sweatshops and programs directed at the preservation of the environment.

Previously, Mayor Schneider has won endorsements from the following select list of national women's rights organizations and leaders:

» National Women’s Political Caucus

» The National Organization for Women PAC

» California’s Women’s Political Committee

» California Women for Women Political Caucus

» Black Women Organized for Political Action

» Terry O’Neill, The National Organization for Women PAC president

» Gwendolyn Cross, founder and CEO of California Women 4 Women Political Caucus

» Patricia Bellasalma, California National Organization for Women executive director

» Bettina Duval, CaliforniaLIST founder and president

» Katherine Spillar, Feminist Majority executive director

» Mary Hughes, Close the Gap founder

» Erica Kwiatkowski, California Women’s List president

For more information, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org

— Lauren Coffee represents Helene Schneider.