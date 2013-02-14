Ferdinando Zungri of Santa Barbara, 1930-2013

Posted on February 14, 2013 | 5:37 p.m.

Source: Angela Zungri

Today, we remember and celebrate a life well-lived. Ferdinando Zungri was a blessed man, a man that enjoyed the simple things of life.

With his devoted loving wife Elsie at his side, nothing was impossible. Their love and devotion to one another was unparalleled. Together, day in and day out, in good times and in bad times, Elsie and “Nando” were an example of what the definition of true love is. Elsie’s beloved “Coni” will be missed.

Nando, also known as “Ferninando the Tailor,” would always be seen on State Street going to lunch or playing cards with his friends. Zio Nando always valued his humble upbringing and the childhood memories of his beloved little town in Italy. Nando will always be remembered by his smile and wonderful laughter.

He was born in Briatico, Italy, to Antonio and Erminia Zungri on Feb. 18, 1930. He passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2013, in his home surrounded by family. He was married to Elsie on July 8, 1960, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He is survived by Elsie Zungri, his brother Gino Zungri and sister in-law Aida, and numerous nephews and nieces.

In celebration of his life, the following services will be held: Rosary vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels at 450 Ward Drive in Goleta, and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Santa Barbara Visiting Nurses.