Fermentation Festival Announces ‘Unbroken Ground’ Film Screening, Kick-off Party

The 6th annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival, to be held Sept. 11, 2016, will host a month of pre-festival events, beginning at 5 p.m Aug. 17 with a Kick-off Party at SOhO.

Enjoy local food and fermented cocktails during the screening of Unbroken Ground, a compelling new film by Chris Malloy that explores four areas of agriculture that aim to change our relationship to the land and oceans.

Following the 25 minute film, hear from a panel of Santa Barbara farmers and purveyors including Oscar Carmona of Healing Grounds Nursery, Jasper Eiler of Harvest Santa Barbara, Jesse Smith of Casitas Valley Farm and Philip Jankoski of Blue Sky Sustainable Living Center.

Live music will be provided by Erisy Watt and Michael Sallstrom.

SOhO will present a special menu and mix specialty fermented cocktails, and select festival purveyors will sample food and beverages. The event will also feature exclusive ticket giveaways.

This event is free and open to the public with food and beverages available for purchase.

Also preceding the Fermentation Festival will be the “Year of the Mule” Cocktail Competition. Expert mixologists will put their skills to the test to see who can craft the best fermented libation from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Test Pilot.

The 6th annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival takes place Sept. 11, 2016, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rancho La Patera & Stow House. From 12-4:30 p.m., it will include a 21 and older Farm-to-Bar area.

— Kerry Allen represents the Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival.