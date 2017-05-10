Fernando Rodriguez of Santa Barbara, 1951-2017

Posted on May 10, 2017 | 5:59 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Fernando Rodriguez, 66, of Santa Barbara, died unexpectedly at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on May 3, 2017. He was born in Durango, Mexico, on Feb. 12, 1951.

Fernando resided in Santa Barbara for 50 years and worked as a cook in restaurants throughout the area for close to 40 years. He especially enjoyed cooking his favorite, Italian cuisine. Fernando also had a special love for classic cars and all genres of music.

He is preceded in death by his mother Adela Flores and his oldest son Juan Rodriguez.

Fernando is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Juana Rodriguez; son, Misael (Monica) Rodriguez and daughter, Paloma; grandchildren, Gabriel, Misa Jr., Bella, Daisy, Arleth, Laila and Ruby; great-grandchild, Aiden; his Chihuahua, Scooby, as well as his brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many more loved ones.

Rosary service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, also at Holy Cross, followed by the graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.