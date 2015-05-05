Santa Barbara Festival Ballet to Perform Scenes from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at Libraries

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites the public to the Goleta and Central libraries to see several scenes from Alice in Wonderland, performed by students from Santa Barbara Festival Ballet wearing wonderful costumes.

People of all ages will enjoy the classic tale of a girl, a rabbit and a fanciful land, written by Lewis Carroll.

» Goleta Library — Tuesday, May 12 at 4 p.m.

» Central Library — Tuesday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet is a local performing company and dance conservatory.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. The Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody Thomas represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.