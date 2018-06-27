Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:44 am | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Film Festival ‘Spotlight’ Shines on Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams

Co-awardee Mark Ruffalo was unable to be present to receive American Riviera Award

Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams are interviewed Friday night at the Arlington Theatre by Roger Durling, executive director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | February 5, 2016 | 11:53 p.m.

The lines of ticket-holders to the American Riviera Award event wound down State Street and around Sola Street for the second straight evening on Friday night.

Another nearly sold-out crowd filed the Arlington Theatre as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival honored Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams with the 2016 American Riviera Award at the 31st edition of the Festival.

The evening’s sponsor was Engel and Volkers luxury real estate firm of Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Santa Ynez.

It was the first time the award has been given to three honorees who were fêted with the American Riviera tribute that celebrated their careers, culminating with their powerhouse collaboration in Tom McCarthy’s shockingly true drama “Spotlight,” which has opened to critical acclaim.

“Spotlight” tells the astonishing story of the Boston Globe’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Spotlight” team of investigative journalists, who in 2002 shocked the city and the world by exposing the Catholic Church’s systematic cover-up of widespread pedophilia perpetrated by more than 70 local priests.

SBIFF Executive Director served as moderator this time as he chatted and threw questions at Keaton and McAdams, as co-awardee Mark Ruffalo was absent due to a conflicting commitment.

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema. Keaton, Ruffalo and McAdams join a prestigious group of past recipients, including last year’s honorees Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke (2015), Robert Redford (2014), Quentin Tarantino (2013) and Martin Scorsese (2012), Annette Bening (2011), Sandra Bullock (2010), Mickey Rourke (2009), Tommy Lee Jones (2008), Forrest Whitaker (2007), Philip Seymour Hoffman (2006), Kevin Bacon (2005) and Diane Lane (2004).

“Michael, Mark and Rachel are three of the finest actors in the business.” Durling said. “They are artists in the truest sense of the word who continue to surprise and inspire audiences with their talent.”

He added that “their recent turn in "Spotlight" demonstrates their skills both harmoniously as an ensemble and individually. Most importantly, we want to thank all of our survivors and co-survivors.”

Prior to the interview, the audience viewed a fast-paced video collection of the three honored actors in a variety of movie roles with the musical backdrop of Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

The talented and bright Keaton (“Birdman” and “Batman”) reflected, ‘It was a blessing to do this movie. It is a Valentine to journalists and to the victims that the movie portrayed.”

Later, he lauded Durling for acknowledging and going public with his own experience with cleric abuse.

Keaton earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the movie “Birdman.”

A Pittsburgh resident, he also spends much of his time in his home in Montana.

McAdams and the ensemble cast received Academy Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, respectively.

McAdams, who got her start in “Mean Girls’ and “Red Eye,” said that her 17 years of figure skating prepared her for the physicality of many of her movie roles.

Director Tom McCarthy and screenwriter Josh Singer completed the “Spotlight” script in June 2013. Singer told Creative Screenwriting that one of his goals for the film was to highlight the power of journalism, which he feels has been waning.

He explained, "This story isn’t about exposing the Catholic Church. We were not on some mission to rattle people’s faith. In fact, Tom came from a Catholic family. The motive was to tell the story accurately while showing the power of the newsroom – something that’s largely disappeared today.

"This story is important. Journalism is important, and there is a deeper message in the story."

Following the Q&A, McCarthy came the Arlington stage to present the American Riviera Award to McAdams, Keaton, and Ruffalo (in absentia). Keaton and McAdams left the stage beaming with their awards in hand, heading out to the nearby VIP after party!

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

