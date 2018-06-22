Chumash Casino Resort’s Proposed Expansion Draws Few Comments at Public Meeting

Three people commented during a 20-minute public meeting Thursday night about the Chumash Casino Resort’s expansion project calling for a 12-story-tall hotel tower with 215 new guest rooms and 584 parking spaces.

Officials with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which owns and operates the casino on its federally-recognized reservation, outlined the project in a nine-slide presentation that spelled out the environmental issues evaluated in connection with the project proposed on 99 acres of tribal trust land. They didn’t answer any questions but said concerns would be addressed in the final environmental evaluation.

Approximately 70 people attended the meeting held in the Samala Showroom.

Santa Ynez resident Greg Schipper spoke out against the expansion project in the valley’s “bucolic setting.”

“I want to make it really clear that the people in this valley — race has nothing to do with why we don’t want a 12-story building in the middle of the valley,” he said. “This would be the tallest building in the county of Santa Barbara. … Do we really need this to be Vegas.?”

He questioned how much money the tribe needs to make.

“Do you need to make $50 million a year? $100 million a year? $200 million a year? How much? What is it? How many high rises do you need to build? How much traffic do we need on the little 246 and the 154,” Schipper asked. “How many broken families do we need because of gambling? It’s not gaming. Gaming is what my kid does when he plays soccer against your grandchildren. Gambling is what happens when people lose their houses and cars and lives and families. That’s gambling, not gaming.”

He also expressed concern about the water that the expanded hotel would use, noting the valley is already “parched.”

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson pointed out that the traffic study in the document mentions a future roundabout at Alamo Pintado Road and Highway 246, although the council canceled plans for a traffic circle at that intersection.

Richardson said he wondered about the timeliness of the environmental review.

“Is it boilerplate from past studies, or is it a recent study?” he asked.

He also lobbied for the tribe to increase its proportional share to Solvang for the city’s costs of roadwork created by the expected increased traffic on Highway 246.

Tribal officials say the expansion project wouldn’t add any more slot machines as the facility already has the maximum of 2,000. The $165 million expansion would provide more elbow room for guests during peak times, the tribe said.

The current Chumash Casino Resort has 106 rooms, fewer than originally planned when the hotel was originally built in 2004 and a number insufficient for demand, according to the tribe.

With 99 acres and more than 50 percent of it unusable, it’s difficult for the tribe to build a one-story facility, according to Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta, explaining after the meeting the reasoning for the 12-story-tall building.

“We obviously have other obligations including housing, education, health care and government operations for the tribe,” Armenta said. “Trying to house that on a creek bed is difficult. The options were no other than to go up.”

He also said the expanded project won’t require additional water beyond what was allocated when the original facility was built.

“Through our conservation efforts, we’ve been able to reduce the amount of water used in our existing facility, so the new facility will put no additional demand on what was originally allocated to us,” Armenta said.

He said he was surprised by the low number of comments made during the public meeting.

Written public comments will be accepted through Aug. 14. The environmental evaluation is available online by clicking here or at the Solvang Public Library at 1745 Mission Drive, the Santa Ynez Public Library at 3598 Sagunto St. and the Tribal Office at 100 Via Juana Lane.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.