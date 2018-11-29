Pixel Tracker

Few Problems Reported as Storm Gives Santa Barbara County a Good Soaking

Local creeks were flowing after peak rainfall rates between 0.5 inches and 0.9 inches per hour in and near the Thomas Fire burn area

truck stuck in creek crossing

A landscaping truck got stuck in the mud at the Romero Creek crossing near the trailhead on Bella Vista Thursday morning and the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department later closed Bella Vista at the creek crossing due to rocks and mud. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

flowing creek

Tecolote Creek in the western Goleta Valley flows Thursday morning. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

hillsides

Clouds clear for a moment Thursday morning above Santa Monica Canyon above Carpinteria. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

hillsides

The sun comes out above the Santa Monica Canyon watershed that was burned in the Thomas Fire. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

flowing creek

Overnight rain brings some water to Mission Creek in Santa Barbara (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

flowing creek

San Ysidro Creek flows Thursday morning in Montecito. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

flowing creek

Montecito Creek flows Thursday morning, as seen near Olive Mill Road. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | November 29, 2018 | 8:35 a.m.

Local creeks were flowing Thursday morning after a storm dropped several inches of rain on Santa Barbara County.  

Peak rainfall rates were between 0.5 inches and 0.9 inches per hour in and near the Thomas Fire burn area, according to the National Weather Service, and "drainage systems appear to have handled rain well." 

The 24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Thursday showed Santa Barbara had received 1.52 inches of rain, Goleta had 1.59 inches, Carpinteria had 0.96 inches, Montecito had 1.44 inches, Santa Maria had 0.95 inches, Lompoc had 0.78 inches, and Solvang had 0.81 inches.

The highest 24-hour rainfall total was at the top of Tecolote Canyon, near West Camino Cielo within the Whittier Fire burn area, which received 4.28 inches of rain. 

Several monitoring stations within the Thomas Fire burn area received more than 3 inches of rain overnight, including the Cold Spring debris basin, Upper Romero Creek, and the Edison Trail. 

More rain is expected Thursday morning, with showers the rest of the day, and a high surf advisory is in effect through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. 

A wind advisory was in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 45 mph possible in higher terrain, the National Weather Service said. Winds were expected to strengthen Thursday afternoon and evening. 

Montecito Creek Click to view larger
Montecito Creek flows Thursday morning, as seen near Olive Mill Road.  (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Several vehicle accidents were reported Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but with no serious injuries. 

Couny Public Works Department closed Bella Vista Road at the Romero Creek crossing, due to mud and rocks, and Old San Marcos Road, between Twindridge and Highway 154, due to mud and slippery conditions Thursday morning. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals map.

Click here to sign up for county Aware & Prepare emergency alerts. 

Click here for the latest National Weather Forecast for Santa Barbara. 

Click here for the latest National Weather Forecast for Santa Maria.

Storm preparedness information and the latest debris flow risk map for recent wildfire burn areas are available online here at the county's ReadySBC.org website. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Tecolote Creek Click to view larger
Tecolote Creek in the western Goleta Valley flows Thursday morning.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

