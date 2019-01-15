Fiber Artist, Marine Biologist Weave Shared Stories at Wildling Museum of Art & Nature

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present an artist talk, Nature Through the Eye of a Needle — a Shared Adventure, with Isabel Downs and Robert Warner, 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Wildling, 511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

Downs is currently the featured local artist. Her fiber art of bird and marine scenes is on display in the museum store. Learn more about Downs at isabelsquilts.virb.com.

To buy tickets, visit https://wildlingmuseum.org/news/artist-talk-nature-through-the-eye-of-a-needle-a-shared-adventure, stop by the Wildling Museum or call 805-686-8315. Walk-ins on the day of the talk are welcome. Cost to attend is $5 for members, $10 general admission.

A tension between art and science has defined Downs’ life. She was born and raised in the tropics by a naturalist father and a sculptress mother. From a young age, Downs was driven to draw, paint, sculpt, and eventually render in fibers the world around her.

While the 35 years of her professional life were spent teaching French language and literature, Downs continually worked on the side as her marine biologist husband’s field assistant. She also was a scientific illustrator for the Smithsonian Institution and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Warner is currently research professor of marine biology in UCSB’s Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology. Upon completion of a B.A. in zoology from UC Berkeley, he received a Ph.D. (1973) from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego.

After two years as a postdoctoral fellow at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama, Warner joined the faculty at UCSB, where he has served as chair of the departments of Biological Sciences and Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology.

The Wildling Museum is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends, closed Tuesdays. For more information, and to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.