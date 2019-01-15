Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, January 15 , 2019, 10:29 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fiber Artist, Marine Biologist Weave Shared Stories at Wildling Museum of Art & Nature

By Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | January 15, 2019 | 9:22 a.m.
Fiber artist Isabel Downs and marine biologist Robert Warner.
Fiber artist Isabel Downs and marine biologist Robert Warner.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present an artist talk, Nature Through the Eye of a Needle — a Shared Adventure, with Isabel Downs and Robert Warner, 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Wildling, 511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

Downs is currently the featured local artist. Her fiber art of bird and marine scenes is on display in the museum store. Learn more about Downs at isabelsquilts.virb.com.

To buy tickets, visit https://wildlingmuseum.org/news/artist-talk-nature-through-the-eye-of-a-needle-a-shared-adventure, stop by the Wildling Museum or call 805-686-8315. Walk-ins on the day of the talk are welcome. Cost to attend is $5 for members, $10 general admission.

A tension between art and science has defined Downs’ life. She was born and raised in the tropics by a naturalist father and a sculptress mother. From a young age, Downs was driven to draw, paint, sculpt, and eventually render in fibers the world around her.

While the 35 years of her professional life were spent teaching French language and literature, Downs continually worked on the side as her marine biologist husband’s field assistant. She also was a scientific illustrator for the Smithsonian Institution and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Warner is currently research professor of marine biology in UCSB’s Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology. Upon completion of a B.A. in zoology from UC Berkeley, he received a Ph.D. (1973) from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego.

After two years as a postdoctoral fellow at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama, Warner joined the faculty at UCSB, where he has served as chair of the departments of Biological Sciences and Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology.

The Wildling Museum is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends, closed Tuesdays. For more information, and to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 