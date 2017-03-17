Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

For Textile Artists, It’s a Material World

Evening Rain was created by Andi Perejda.
Evening Rain was created by Andi Perejda. (Fibervision)
By Belinda Hart for Fibervision | March 17, 2017 | 6:31 p.m.

Fibervision announces its 2017 exhibit — New Views — will run March 28-April 24, at Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. There will be an artists’ reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Fibervision is a group of 25 Central Coast artists who create artworks using fabrics as canvas; and dyes, paints and stitching as mediums of expression. As an alternate form of wall art, fiber and textile artworks offer infinite combinations of color, texture and composition.

One of the oldest art forms, textile art is enjoying a revival of popularity. Museums dedicated to fiber and textile arts are cropping up worldwide.

The member artists in the Fibervision group are diverse in style and methodology. Artist Andi Perejda, for example, created her work, Evening Rain, to evoke feelings of relief that occur when rain finally arrives in a drought-stricken region.

“This piece is a repetition of a motif, which has been modified with different colors and improvisational cutting and piecing methods, ending in a work that represents sea nymphs to me," said Lou Ann Smith of Nereids.

For more information on the Fibervision artists, visit www.fibervisionaries.com.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be offered during the reception and there is no admission charge.

Call 897-1982 for daily exhibit times.

— Belinda Hart for Fibervision.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 