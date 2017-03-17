For Textile Artists, It’s a Material World

Fibervision announces its 2017 exhibit — New Views — will run March 28-April 24, at Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. There will be an artists’ reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Fibervision is a group of 25 Central Coast artists who create artworks using fabrics as canvas; and dyes, paints and stitching as mediums of expression. As an alternate form of wall art, fiber and textile artworks offer infinite combinations of color, texture and composition.

One of the oldest art forms, textile art is enjoying a revival of popularity. Museums dedicated to fiber and textile arts are cropping up worldwide.

The member artists in the Fibervision group are diverse in style and methodology. Artist Andi Perejda, for example, created her work, Evening Rain, to evoke feelings of relief that occur when rain finally arrives in a drought-stricken region.

“This piece is a repetition of a motif, which has been modified with different colors and improvisational cutting and piecing methods, ending in a work that represents sea nymphs to me," said Lou Ann Smith of Nereids.

For more information on the Fibervision artists, visit www.fibervisionaries.com.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be offered during the reception and there is no admission charge.

Call 897-1982 for daily exhibit times.

— Belinda Hart for Fibervision.