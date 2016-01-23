Fidel, Lopez place 4th at Cal Invite; Sigurdson, Fitch win at San Marcos Tourney

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos wrestlers Ryan Fidel and Diego Lopez both went 4-2 and finished fourth in their weight classes at the California Invitational in Morro Bay on Saturday.

Fidel lost a 6-4 decision to his opponent from Liberty of Bakersfield in the semifinals at 126 pounds. He won his next consolation match against the No. 4 seed from Coalinga, 5-2 and then suffered a 4-1 lost against Independence of San Jose in the third-place match. He posted wins over Calvary Chapel, Reedley and Maricopa County.

Lopez won three matches before getting pinned in the 182-pound semifinals against Golden Valley. He came back and won his next math against Lodi (7-1) and then fell in the third-place match by fall against El Diamante. Lopez beat the No. 2 seed from Westmont in his run to the semifinals.

In Santa Barbara, Chargers Paul Sigurdson and Elijah Fitch won titles at the San Marcos Invitational. Sirgurdson captured the 145-pound weight class, while Fitch was victorious at 152 pounds.

In other results for DP, Justin Moua (113) and Aidan Yamasaki (126) were runners-up, Erick Nisich (220) finished third, Will Fader (285) placed fifth and Josh Coronado (120), Nolan Sullivan (134) and Jose Tolis (182) nabbed sevenths.

