Wrestling

Fidel, Lopez place 4th at Cal Invite; Sigurdson, Fitch win at San Marcos Tourney

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 23, 2016 | 8:36 p.m.

Dos Pueblos wrestlers Ryan Fidel and Diego Lopez both went 4-2 and finished fourth in their weight classes at the California Invitational in Morro Bay on Saturday.

Fidel lost a 6-4 decision to his opponent from Liberty of Bakersfield in the semifinals at 126 pounds. He won his next consolation match against the No. 4 seed from Coalinga, 5-2 and then suffered a 4-1 lost against Independence of San Jose in the third-place match. He posted wins over Calvary Chapel, Reedley and Maricopa County.

Lopez won three matches before getting pinned in the 182-pound semifinals against Golden Valley. He came back and won his next math against Lodi (7-1) and then fell in the third-place match by fall against El Diamante. Lopez beat the No. 2 seed from Westmont in his run to the semifinals.

In Santa Barbara, Chargers Paul Sigurdson and Elijah Fitch won titles at the San Marcos Invitational. Sirgurdson captured the 145-pound weight class, while Fitch was victorious at 152 pounds.

In other results for DP, Justin Moua (113) and Aidan Yamasaki (126) were runners-up, Erick Nisich (220) finished third, Will Fader (285) placed fifth and Josh Coronado (120), Nolan Sullivan (134) and Jose Tolis (182) nabbed sevenths.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

