Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Fielding Earns Accreditation Renewal for Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program

By Hilary Edwards for Fielding Graduate University | August 23, 2013 | 10:25 a.m.

Fielding Graduate University is pleased to announce that the American Psychological Association has renewed its accreditation for the doctoral Ph.D. program in clinical psychology.

Fielding offers the only APA-accredited clinical psychology doctoral program utilizing a distributed learning model. This program in the School of Psychology has been continually accredited by the APA since 1991.

The APA’s Commission on Accreditation commended the program in each of its areas of review, including, program resources, program self-assessment and quality enhancement, and the program’s philosophy, objectives and curriculum plan.

The report cited student-faculty relations as a “major strength of the program is its positive regard of its students, and its belief in their rights to courtesy, respect, collegiality and sensitivity.”

“Our clinical psychology program has served students and communities around the country for 40 years, and we are pleased that APA has continued to affirm the quality of the program and its faculty," said Fielding President Katrina Rogers, Ph.D. "We are proud of our students, alumni, and faculty who continue to meet the highest of standards set by APA in a discipline that is so critical to the health and well-being of all societal members.”

The report also praised the School of Psychology’s value of diversity stating “the program recognizes the importance of cultural and individual difference and diversity in the training of psychologists … the program’s training mission is also committed to ensuring coverage of issues of diversity, requiring not only a formal course on multicultural diversity, but also the infusion of diversity throughout many aspects of the formal curriculum as well as informal, extracurricular activities.”

Fielding pioneered a distance education model comprised of blended and distributed learning that has served adult professionals for 40 years. By creating flexible opportunities for individuals with career, family and community responsibilities to achieve their advanced educational goals, Fielding’s community of scholar-practitioners helps define the future of psychology at every level — from theory to practice and research. Incorporating both intensive face-to-face interactions with online dialogue and other distance learning methodologies makes Fielding’s Clinical Psychology program accessible to students across the nation.

— Hilary Edwards is the manager of university relations for Fielding Graduate University.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 