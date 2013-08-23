Fielding Earns Accreditation Renewal for Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program

Fielding Graduate University is pleased to announce that the American Psychological Association has renewed its accreditation for the doctoral Ph.D. program in clinical psychology.

Fielding offers the only APA-accredited clinical psychology doctoral program utilizing a distributed learning model. This program in the School of Psychology has been continually accredited by the APA since 1991.

The APA’s Commission on Accreditation commended the program in each of its areas of review, including, program resources, program self-assessment and quality enhancement, and the program’s philosophy, objectives and curriculum plan.

The report cited student-faculty relations as a “major strength of the program is its positive regard of its students, and its belief in their rights to courtesy, respect, collegiality and sensitivity.”

“Our clinical psychology program has served students and communities around the country for 40 years, and we are pleased that APA has continued to affirm the quality of the program and its faculty," said Fielding President Katrina Rogers, Ph.D. "We are proud of our students, alumni, and faculty who continue to meet the highest of standards set by APA in a discipline that is so critical to the health and well-being of all societal members.”

The report also praised the School of Psychology’s value of diversity stating “the program recognizes the importance of cultural and individual difference and diversity in the training of psychologists … the program’s training mission is also committed to ensuring coverage of issues of diversity, requiring not only a formal course on multicultural diversity, but also the infusion of diversity throughout many aspects of the formal curriculum as well as informal, extracurricular activities.”

Fielding pioneered a distance education model comprised of blended and distributed learning that has served adult professionals for 40 years. By creating flexible opportunities for individuals with career, family and community responsibilities to achieve their advanced educational goals, Fielding’s community of scholar-practitioners helps define the future of psychology at every level — from theory to practice and research. Incorporating both intensive face-to-face interactions with online dialogue and other distance learning methodologies makes Fielding’s Clinical Psychology program accessible to students across the nation.

— Hilary Edwards is the manager of university relations for Fielding Graduate University.