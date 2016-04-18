Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fielding Graduate University Changes Academic Programs to Meet Needs of Tomorrow’s Leaders

By Starshine Roshell for Fielding Graduate University | April 18, 2016 | 3:05 p.m.

The world is changing, and with some bold changes to its academic programs, Fielding Graduate University is poised to educate tomorrow’s leaders.

For over 40 years, Fielding has been at the forefront of graduate education. It was one of the first to offer a combination of distributed and face-to-face learning even before the Internet age so that mid-career students could learn where they live and work.

Now with a new academic focus on leadership, a streamlined degree path, and an array of cross-discipline concentrations that let students personalize their program of study, Fielding’s graduate programs are positioned to meet the needs of a new generation of learners.

Beginning with September courses (applications due July 15), Fielding students can take advantage of the following new programs, while continuing to benefit from the rigorous, supportive curriculum that has long distinguished the university:

Shorter PhD Completion

Fielding’s doctoral programs (with the exception of clinical psychology) have been reconfigured within a common doctoral framework that includes foundational courses, electives, leadership competencies within each discipline, optional concentrations, a research/praxis project and dissertation.

The format creates a pathway to degree completion in as few as 3-3.5 years, or even less time for students who enter with transfer credit and documented prior learning.

Optional Cross-Discipline Concentrations

Fielding has always been a place where students can come pursue their passions, researching the topics of greatest interest to them. Now they can further customize their course of study by selecting one of nine optional doctoral concentrations: community college leadership for change; dual language; leadership for social and ecological sustainability; media, technology and innovation; reflective practice/supervision; creative longevity and wisdom; inclusive leadership for social justice; leadership of higher education systems; and organization development.

School of Leadership Studies

In order to effectively address the challenges of our time, future leaders will need to be multi-culturally competent and capable of solving complex problems across a wide variety of disciplines.

Committed to educating those leaders, Fielding has combined its School of Human & Organizational Development and School of Community Leadership for Change into one new overarching banner.

The School of Leadership Studies will aim to produce critical thinkers who possess not only deep subject matter understanding but also practical skills and systemic insight to create positive change in their organizations, communities, and the world around them.

New Website

All of these changes are currently reflected on Fielding’s brand new website at fielding.edu, a colorful, responsive, user-friendly resource for exploring the university’s academic programs and the fascinating work of its passionate alumni, faculty, staff and students.

Starshine Roshell is the associate director of media and communications at Fielding Graduate University.

 
