Fielding Graduate University Named Member of Carnegie Project on Education Doctorate

Fielding Graduate University President Katrina Rogers is pleased to announce that Fielding’s School of Educational Leadership for Change has been selected for inclusion in the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate.

The CPED is a consortium of colleges and schools of education who are working together on a critical examination of the doctorate in education. Fielding one of 87 institutions working in collaboration to redesign the Ed.D. and will comprise the third cohort to join the Consortium.

In a press release from CPED Executive Director Jill Perry, the following was announced:

The executive director of the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate is pleased to announce the addition of 33 new member institutions and four additional California State System campuses. Of this new cohort, CPED will have its first international membership with two institutions from Canada and one from New Zealand.

“The expansion of the consortium to a third cohort speaks to the credibility of this faculty-led effort and to our dedication to learn from diverse settings around the U.S. and beyond its borders as a means to develop the strongest professional preparation in education,” stated Jill Perry, the executive director.

The vision of the consortium is to transform the Ed.D. (referred to as a Professional Practice Doctorate within the Consortium) into the degree of choice for preparing the next generation of practitioner experts and school (K-12) college leaders in Education, especially those who will generate new knowledge and scholarship about educational practice (or related policies) and will have responsibility for stewarding the Education profession.

This vision aligns with Fielding’s academic quality and innovation strategic objective about aligning existing degree programs with current market trends and demands of the profession and needs of society.

This initiative was led by Mario Borunda, Ed.D., Fielding interim provost, along with Fielding faculty members Nicola Smith, MDA, JD, Kathy Tiner, Ph.D., and Anna DiStefano, Ed.D.

President Rogers stated, “They are to be commended for achieving this goal, which puts Fielding squarely into a national conversation on the future of education doctorates.”

— Hilary Edwards is the university relations manager for Fielding Graduate University.