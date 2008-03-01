Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:49 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

Fielding’s McClintock Joins KCLU Advisory Board

Longtime educator hosted public radio jazz show while in college.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 1, 2008 | 6:18 p.m.
image
Charles McClintock
Charles McClintock, dean of Fielding Graduate University‘s School of Human and Organization Development since 2001, has joined the advisory board of KCLU public radio.

McClintock has served on several boards in the arts and health-care fields. His support for public broadcasting began in 1970 when he hosted a jazz show on WBFO while earning a doctorate in psychology at State University of New York at Buffalo.

As a member of the KCLU advisory board, McClintock will work with other members to help develop long-range plans and coordinate fund-raising efforts for the National Public Radio station.

The advisory board’s other members are board chairman Robert Ornstein of Ornstein & Harris of Santa Barbara; Sue Chadwick of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in Camarillo; attorney Charles W. Cohen of Westlake Village; Ritch Eich, California Lutheran University’s vice president for marketing and communications; Anna Gustafson-Grotenhuis of Carpinteria; Frank Magid of Frank N. Magid Associates Inc. in Santa Barbara; attorney Tom Malley of Camarillo; Affinity Bank‘s Mike McGuire of Santa Barbara; Blaise Simqu of SAGE Publications in Thousand Oaks; and Dave Watson of Oak Asset Management in Thousand Oaks.

A community service of Cal Lutheran, KCLU is supported by its listening members and by underwriting from local, regional and national corporations and foundations. KCLU broadcasts to 70,000 listeners on 102.3 FM in Santa Barbara County and 88.3 FM in Ventura County. Click here to listen to KCLU online.

