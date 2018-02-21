Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:53 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Driver Killed in Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Orcutt

Firefighters worked for 20 minutes trying to free victim trapped in burning wreckage

One person was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Orcutt. Click to view larger
One person was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Orcutt. (David Neels / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:05 p.m. | February 21, 2018 | 7:55 p.m.

A driver from Santa Maria was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the accident scene along the southbound freeway lanes at the Clark Avenue exit, according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

The vehicle, reportedly a Saturn SUV, left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning several times and bursting into flames, Eliason said.

"Witnesses tried to call out to people inside, but were unable to get close enough due to the smoke and flames," Eliason said.

Firefighters worked to douse the flames while also using hydraulic tools to remove the vehicle's roof in an attempt to exticate the driver, who was the only occupant.

After about 20 minutes, paramedics were able to reach the man and he was declared dead at the scene, Eliason said.

On Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol identified the driver as Andrew Ward Millar, 60 of Santa Maria.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

County firefighters were assisted on the incident by personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and American Medical Response.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP's Santa Maria office.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

