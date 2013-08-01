Fiesta Revelers Go Wild for Celebración de Los Dignatarios

One of the most anticipated and popular Fiesta celebrations is the annual Celebración de Los Dignatarios that once again drew a large crowd of more than 1,500 people to the Santa Barbara Zoo on Thursday evening.
The fundraiser, presented by Old Spanish Days and the zoo, honors Santa Barbara’s elected officials with live entertainment and delectable treats from more than 20 local restaurants.
Check back for a complete iSociety report on the Celebración de Los Dignatarios, dubbed “Fiesta’s wildest event.”
