Fiesta Celebrations to Kick Off Wednesday, Last Through Weekend

Each Santa Barbara summer culminates into celebration as Old Spanish Days begins its Fiesta festivities, bringing parades, music and dance to the streets of the city.

Locals and visitors alike are expected to visit the many mercados for a treat, take in Friday's parade, and watch many of the dance performances scheduled at venues across town.

This week's Fiesta events run from Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 9.

As many as 150,000 people are expected to watch Friday's parade that will be the largest equestrian parade in the United States, said Erik Davis, Fiesta spokesman.

"It's going to be pretty spectacular," he said.

The events have been running each summer for 91 years, and celebrate the city's heritage and the customs of the American Indian, Spanish, Mexican, and early American settlers.

A host of events will be taking place this week, many of which are free, including docent-led tours of the Santa Barbara Mission that will run each day of Fiesta.

Free guided tours of the Santa Barbara Courthouse will also be taking place each day for those wanting a break from the noise and celebration of State Street and the surrounding mercados.

El Mercado de la Guerra, the Mexican market set up near City Hall within De La Guerra Plaza, will be running each day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and food vendors, crafts and live entertainment will all be taking place in the plaza.

El Mercado del Norte will also be set up from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, and is located at Mackenzie Park near the corner of State and Las Positas Street in the San Roque area.

On Wednesday, brightly clad dancers will take to the step of the Mission for Fiesta Pequeña, which is free and begins at 8 p.m.

On Thursday evening, the Celebracion de los Dignatarios will kick off at the Santa Barbara Zoo from 5 to 10 p.m.

Las Noches de Ronda, featuring dancing and music, will also be held in the Courthouse Sunken Gardens at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo will also be taking place this weekend, along with bull-riding events, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

A perennial favorite of locals is the Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado that opens Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

Mexican cuisine and entertainment will be featured at the church, 227 N. Nopal St.

The week will culminate during the Historical Parade, which will take place on Friday at noon and will featuring over 600 horses.

The parade's route begins at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to State Street, then up State Street to Sola Street.

The Santa Barbara Police Department announced last week that they'd be suspending parking enforcement all day Friday in certain areas

Enforcement of 75- and 90-minute curb parking on Friday will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the areas above the freeway bounded by Valerio Street to the north, Bath Street to the west, and Laguna Street to the east, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Below the freeway, the area will include Cabrillo Boulevard to the south, Castillo to the west and Garden to the east. Enforcement will also be suspended on the perimeter streets, but will continue in city parking lots.

All other parking regulations will be enforced, Harwood said.

The Children's Parade will also be taking place Saturday morning, proceeding down State Street from Victoria to Ortega Streets.

A complete list of street closures from the parades and other events can be found here, along with a full list of the week's events.

