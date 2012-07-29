Fiesta Flower Girls Set the Stage for Old Spanish Days
117 girls gather for a last run-through as Santa Barbara gets in Fiesta spirit
By Angela Miller-Bevan, Noozhawk Sales & Marketing Director | @NoozhawkNews
| July 29, 2012 | 4:36 a.m.
Fiesta Flower Girls converged on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden on Saturday morning in one of the first events of the 2012 Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta.
This year, 117 girls are participating as Flower Girls, which represent Fiesta at the opening night ceremony Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Mission, as well as Friday’s El Desfile Histórico (Historical Parade) and Saturday’s 82nd Annual El Desfile De Los Niños (Children’s Parade).
Atop a brand-new stage, Fiesta Flower Girls practice their dance moves Saturday at the Courthouse Sunken Garden. (Angela Miller-Bevan / Noozhawk photo)
Taking the long view of Saturday’s performance. (Angela Miller-Bevan / Noozhawk photo)
