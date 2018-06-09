Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:06 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Fiesta in the Vines Raises Funds for Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum

Celebration at Pence Vineyards & Winery brings in more than $50,000 to support educational programs and exhibits

Benefit

Diane and Blair Pence of Pence Vineyards & Winery host the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum's Fiesta in the Vines fundraiser. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3470 > of 14
Benefit

Mareva and Herb Bartels with grandson Matthew Escobar. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3471 > of 14
Benefit

Board president Joe Olla greets the crowd. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3472 > of 14
Benefit

Longtime Santa Ynez residents Susie and Jeff Nelson. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3473 > of 14
Benefit

Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Barbara performs. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3474 > of 14
Benefit

Alice Olla, left, with Deborah and David Porter. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3475 > of 14
Benefit

Josh Hamilton, tasting room manager and hospitality director for Pence Vineyards & Winery. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3476 > of 14
Benefit

Matrin and Bruce Goetting. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3477 > of 14
Benefit

Museum executive director Brian Stenfors, left, with Jon Balch. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3478 > of 14
Benefit

Guests walk down the path to the event venue. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3479 > of 14
Benefit

Monica Trouve-Sapp, left, and Amy Hinkens from sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3480 > of 14
Benefit

Roping master and horse trainer Ramon Becerra performs. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3481 > of 14
Benefit

The outdoor venue among the Pence Winery vines. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3482 > of 14
Benefit

A tranquil pond at the Pence Winery. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3483 > of 14
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | June 9, 2018 | 5:45 p.m.

Fiesta celebrations got an early start at the third annual Fiesta in the Vines event hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum held at the gorgeous Pence Vineyards & Winery along Highway 246 in Buellton.

Hosts Diane and Blair Pence donated the venue for the museum fundraiser, which attracted 170 supporters. After being shuttled by bus to the winery’s Canyon Bowl, guests enjoyed the music of Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Barbara, as well as wine tasting, specialty margaritas, beverages and gourmet appetizers.

Welcoming the attendees and opening the program was museum board president Joe Olla.

“When Diane and Blaire Pence offered to donate their stunning Pence Vineyards & Winery to us as our venue, we realized we had the opportunity to showcase the importance of the fine wines and their dimensions in the Santa Ynez Valley and museum," he said.

“We have created a signature event that helps highlight the quality of life here that we are all so fortunate to experience each and every day.”

The auctioneer then garnered top bids for 12 live auction items, including packages donated by the Landsby Inn of Solvang, a Santa Maria-style barbecue hosted by Jim Glines and the Community Bank of Santa Maria, golf at Alisal Guest Ranch and many others.

Later, a special Fiesta buffet was served in the Canyon Horseshoe Amphitheatre. The unique yet traditional menu was prepared by Jack Francis and team from the Valley Piggery. Tasty menu items included Valley Piggery chile verde, Gulf shrimp, enchiladas Barbareno, vaquero beans, Santa Fe corn, avocado salad, as well as light lemon-touched coconut maroons for dessert.

“I am happy to report that the event raised just over $50,000 to support educational programs and exhibits at the museum,” museum executive director Brian Stenfors told Noozhawk.

Sponsors included Pence Vineyards & Winery, Margaret Wilkinson and Bob Andrews, Mark Sanchez, WealthSource Partners, CPA Advisors, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation and others.

Fiesta in the Vines
Museum executive director Brian Stenfors, left, with Jon Balch. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Later, supporters danced under the stars to the music of Flying Fish/Rounder recording artists Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan. Fiesta and cowboy attire was the order of the day.

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society and its History Museum were organized in 1961 by a group of dedicated valley residents who recognized the need to preserve and to celebrate the local history for future generations. Its mission is to create a better future for the Santa Ynez Valley by inspiring generations to find wonder and meaning in the past.

Click here for more information about the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, or call 805.688.7889 or email [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 