Fiesta in the Vines Raises Funds for Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum

Diane and Blair Pence of Pence Vineyards & Winery host the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum's Fiesta in the Vines fundraiser. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Fiesta celebrations got an early start at the third annual Fiesta in the Vines event hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum held at the gorgeous Pence Vineyards & Winery along Highway 246 in Buellton.

Hosts Diane and Blair Pence donated the venue for the museum fundraiser, which attracted 170 supporters. After being shuttled by bus to the winery’s Canyon Bowl, guests enjoyed the music of Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Barbara, as well as wine tasting, specialty margaritas, beverages and gourmet appetizers.

Welcoming the attendees and opening the program was museum board president Joe Olla.

“When Diane and Blaire Pence offered to donate their stunning Pence Vineyards & Winery to us as our venue, we realized we had the opportunity to showcase the importance of the fine wines and their dimensions in the Santa Ynez Valley and museum," he said.

“We have created a signature event that helps highlight the quality of life here that we are all so fortunate to experience each and every day.”

The auctioneer then garnered top bids for 12 live auction items, including packages donated by the Landsby Inn of Solvang, a Santa Maria-style barbecue hosted by Jim Glines and the Community Bank of Santa Maria, golf at Alisal Guest Ranch and many others.

Later, a special Fiesta buffet was served in the Canyon Horseshoe Amphitheatre. The unique yet traditional menu was prepared by Jack Francis and team from the Valley Piggery. Tasty menu items included Valley Piggery chile verde, Gulf shrimp, enchiladas Barbareno, vaquero beans, Santa Fe corn, avocado salad, as well as light lemon-touched coconut maroons for dessert.

“I am happy to report that the event raised just over $50,000 to support educational programs and exhibits at the museum,” museum executive director Brian Stenfors told Noozhawk.

Sponsors included Pence Vineyards & Winery, Margaret Wilkinson and Bob Andrews, Mark Sanchez, WealthSource Partners, CPA Advisors, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation and others.

Later, supporters danced under the stars to the music of Flying Fish/Rounder recording artists Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan. Fiesta and cowboy attire was the order of the day.

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society and its History Museum were organized in 1961 by a group of dedicated valley residents who recognized the need to preserve and to celebrate the local history for future generations. Its mission is to create a better future for the Santa Ynez Valley by inspiring generations to find wonder and meaning in the past.

Click here for more information about the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, or call 805.688.7889 or email [email protected].

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].