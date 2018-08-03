Fiesta, Flowers and Floats: El Desfile Histórico Puts Santa Barbara’s Historical Flair on Parade

Thousands of spectators line the route for an event that honorary presidente Diana Vestal says embodied the 'Celebrate Traditions' theme

Old Spanish Days Fiesta's El Desfile Histórico (Historical Parade) proceeds along its two-mile route. About 80 groups participated in this year's parade. (Fritz Olenberger photo / courtesy of Old Spanish Days)

Diana Vestal’s nerves about riding a horse didn’t stop her from participating Friday in the most iconic Fiesta activity during Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days.

The Solvang native, who has lived in Santa Barbara for 27 years, rode Nova, a 12-year-old horse donning a wreath with pink roses around its neck.

“Near the end of the parade, I said, ‘I wish it wasn’t over,’ because I absolutely loved it,” the two-year El Desfile Histórico (Historical Parade) participant told Noozhawk. “I’m nervous on a horse, but this was fabulous.”

Equestrian pageantry, upbeat music and the hot-blooded art form of Spanish dancing were on display as Old Spanish Days Fiesta’s 94th annual El Desfile Histórico kicked off at noon at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeding east along the Santa Barbara waterfront to State Street, and then traveling up State to Sola Street.

This year's parade featured more than 600 participants, including horses and riders, floats, marching bands and mariachi groups, walking groups, dancers, antique carriages, coaches and wagons. About 80 groups participated in the Fiesta Historical Parade.

“When you are riding up the street, and there are so many people and little kids on the curb waving frantically and elderly people — it embodies La Presidenta Denise’s (Sanford) theme ‘Celebrate Traditions,'" said Vestal, who is this year’s honorary presidente. “You see families set up with food, their chairs and blankets, and you know it’s a big deal.

“It’s cool to be on the inside, looking out and watching the rest of Santa Barbara celebrate traditions.”

The enthusiasm extended beyond the performers. Crowd traditions included tossing cascarones (confetti-filled eggs) and shouting “Viva la Fiesta!”

An estimated 37,600 spectators watched along the nearly two-mile parade route, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman. The procession wrapped up shortly before 2 p.m.

Sitting curbside with her family along the 1400 block of State Street, Santa Barbara native Raeleen Rodriguez said she enjoyed the parade views.

“We enjoy crushing eggs and watching the parade,” said Rodriguez, a 30-year Santa Barbara resident. “The kids like the horses, and I like the music.”

Setting up chairs early and putting blue tape on the concrete were key to Rodriguez’s prime viewing spot.

“We set up yesterday so that we could have a spot today,” she said.

The children’s parade, rodeo and mercados are among some of the Fiesta festivities on tap for Saturday and Sunday.

