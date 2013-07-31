Fiesta Pequeña Kicks Off Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara

Thousands of attendees get into the spirit of the festivities, complete with flamenco dancers, mariachi bands and other entertainers

Flamenco dancers, mariachi bands and singers lit up the stage at the Old Mission Santa Barbara on Wednesday night for Fiesta Pequeña, the official kickoff to Old Spanish Days.

El Presidente Josiah Jenkins and Mayor Helene Schneider welcomed the thousands of people who came out for the festivities.

Visitors have come from all over, including Toba City in Japan, one of Santa Barbara’s sister cities. Schneider said representatives were at Fiesta Pequeña and will be staying to celebrate all week.

“Have a great week, enjoy yourselves and have a lot of fun!” she told the crowd.

In addition to the many dance companies performing Wednesday, Spirit of Fiesta Corrie Jimenez and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Kailani Cordero shared their passion for flamenco in front of their largest audience yet.

There will be events and mercados for Old Spanish Days through the weekend. Click here for a list of upcoming events.

