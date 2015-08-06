Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Fiesta Pequeña Kicks Off Old Spanish Days Festivities

Thousands of people show up to watch music and dancing at the Santa Barbara Mission

Dancers grace the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission during Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday night.
Dancers grace the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission during Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday night.  (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 6, 2015 | 11:50 a.m.

[Click here to view a Noozhawk slideshow.]

Thousands of people crowded onto the lawn at the Santa Barbara Mission Wednesday night for Fiesta Pequeña, a night of music and dancing to launch celebrations for Old Spanish Days.

The "Little Fiesta" has been celebrated on the steps of the mission since 1927 with traditional songs and dancing including styles of Californios, Flamenco, classical Spanish and Mexican folklorico. 

Fiesta events continue through Sunday with the 600-horse-strong equestrian parade up State Street Friday at noon, a children's parade Saturday morning, rodeo and horse show events, food and drink mercados with live entertainment.

People of all ages are getting into the Fiesta spirit. (Ashlie Thompson photo)

There are free music and dancing shows at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, at 1100 Anacapa St., Thursday and Friday nights.

Click here for a full schedule of Fiesta events.  

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 