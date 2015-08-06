Fiesta Pequeña Kicks Off Old Spanish Days Festivities

Advice

Thousands of people show up to watch music and dancing at the Santa Barbara Mission

[Click here to view a Noozhawk slideshow.]

Thousands of people crowded onto the lawn at the Santa Barbara Mission Wednesday night for Fiesta Pequeña, a night of music and dancing to launch celebrations for Old Spanish Days.

The "Little Fiesta" has been celebrated on the steps of the mission since 1927 with traditional songs and dancing including styles of Californios, Flamenco, classical Spanish and Mexican folklorico.

Fiesta events continue through Sunday with the 600-horse-strong equestrian parade up State Street Friday at noon, a children's parade Saturday morning, rodeo and horse show events, food and drink mercados with live entertainment.

There are free music and dancing shows at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, at 1100 Anacapa St., Thursday and Friday nights.

Click here for a full schedule of Fiesta events.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.