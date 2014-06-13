Fiesta Ranchera to Give Revelers a Taste of Old Spanish Days

The seventh annual Fiesta Ranchera will open Fiesta’s summer season June 19 starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

This popular event, co-hosted by Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, offers a festive evening of pre-Fiesta fun, food, music and dancing.

The beautiful gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House offer the perfect ambiance for sampling of food from local restaurants, wines from award-winning local wineries and an on-site tequila tasting. Tony Ybarra and his Spanish guitarist trio will get the night started, followed by performances from the 2014 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. Then dance the night away to the ever-favorite sounds of Area 51.

“Join hundreds of area friends and come enjoy a festive evening of food, drinks and dancing at Rancho La Patera & Stow House,” Fiesta spokesman Erik Davis said. “Meet 2014 El Presidente Dennis Rickard and get a taste of the upcoming 2014 Old Spanish Days Fiesta season.”

Tickets for Goleta’s best summer event are $45 and may be purchased online by clicking here or by calling 805.962.8101. Tickets will also be available on site for $60 at the door. Group discounts are available, and guests must be 21 to enter. Tickets can also be purchased at local area Albertsons. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Fiesta or ranch attire.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the recently restored gardens of Rancho La Patera for a rare opportunity to enjoy this lovely, historic landmark after dark,” says Amanda De Lucia, director of Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Tim Taylor, former El Presidente, who helped bring Fiesta Ranchera to Goleta in 2007, will be co-chairing the event and Fiesta Ranchera is pleased to welcome gold sponsor, award-winning Number JUAN Tequila, owned by local comedians Ron White and Alex Reymundo.

As always, the best restaurants and wineries will be on site to provide guests with a unique, local tasting experience. 2014 restaurant participants include: Anna's Bakery, Bacara Resort & Spa, California Woodfired Catering, Catering Connection, Country Meat Market, Goodland Kitchen, Hollister Brewing Co., Marmalade Café, McConnell's Ice Cream, The Nugget, Pepe's Mexican Food, Rincon Events, Sage & Onion Café, SBB Gourmet Catering, Woodstock's Pizza, Woody's BBQ, XO Coffee & Tea, along with wineries, Alexander & Wayne, Arthur Earl, Roblar, Windrun and Zaca Mesa.

Fiesta Ranchera wouldn’t be possible without the following sponsors: Presenting Sponsor, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, Gold Sponsors: Community West Bank, Cox Communications, Number JUAN Tequila along with supporting sponsors: Bank of Santa Barbara, Bella Vista Designs, Brown & Brown, Camino Real Marketplace, Casa Magazine, Catering Connection, City of Goleta, Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld, Hollister Brewing Company, Impulse, KEYT, LBPS Events, MarBorg Industries, Noozhawk, Prospect Mortgage, ParentClick.com, Radius Investments, LLC, Rockin' Double RC Ranch, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara News-Press, Venoco, Inc., Ventura Party Rental Center and many others.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society's mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and foster research of Goleta Valley's history through exhibits, programs, and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family. Our vision is to restore and preserve Rancho La Patera, Goleta Valley's treasure from the golden era of California ranching; to share the history of Goleta Valley and provide the community with a unique and historic gathering place. The Society was named Nonprofit of the Year by Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2012.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta is celebrating 90 years in Santa Barbara! This tradition fosters a unique spirit among locals and tourists who participate, and celebrates the Rancho period (1820-1869) a special era of our history. The important coming together encourages community cooperation, collaboration and growth. It has remained a pivotal festival its support of other nonprofits and their overwhelming interest in maintaining it as an extension and expression of their place in the community.

Both organizations are 501(c)3 nonprofit corporations.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.