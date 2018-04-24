Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fiesta Ranchera Gives Revelers a Taste of Old Spanish Days

Hundreds of attendees enjoy a festive evening of food, drinks and dancing at Rancho La Patera & Stow House

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 20, 2013 | 10:33 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery of Fiesta Ranchera.]

Locals got another anticipatory taste of the upcoming 2013 Old Spanish Days & Fiesta on Thursday during the annual Fiesta Ranchera.

Hundreds of attendees — many dressed in Fiesta or ranch attire — enjoyed a festive evening of food, music and dancing as a lead-up to the 89th annual Fiesta event, which will run July 31 through Aug. 4.

Fiesta Ranchera was co-hosted by Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Guests were invited to stroll through the historic garden grounds to sample food from local restaurants, with tastings from a bar and award-winning local wineries also available.

The 2013 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Kailani Cordero, 11, and Spirit of Fiesta Corrie Jimenez, 18, serenaded the crowd with dances once live music got under way.

Before the dance, Kailani said she had no idea she’d be performing in front of such a large crowd of revelers.

Attendees of Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera enjoy free samples of local food, including Pepe's Mexican Food. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Attendees of Thursday’s Fiesta Ranchera enjoy free samples from local restaurants, including Pepe’s Mexican Food. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s like huge,” she said, with an excited yet nervous smile. “I didn’t know it was this many people!”

El Presidente Josiah Jenkins thanked those in attendance for showing their Fiesta spirit, whether they were dancing, drinking or merely watching the festivities unfold.

He also helped auction off the sixth of 20 printed copies of this year’s event poster, which depicts his parents, Karen and Si Jenkins, riding on horses along State Street during the annual Fiesta parade.

“Smile,” Jenkins said. “Life is good.”

Those in attendance seemed to heed his voice, concluding the celebration by dancing into the night and under the stars.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 