Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:07 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Revelers Celebrate Start of Old Spanish Days with Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta

Live music, dancing, and plenty of local eats and drinks keep the crowd entertained at the annual event hosted at Rancho La Patera & Stow House

dancer

The 2018 Spirit of Fiesta, 17-year-old Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom, dances for the crowd at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3576 > of 11
dancer

The Junior Spirit, 10-year-old Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin, shows off her dancing shoes at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3579 > of 11
people eating tacos

Fiesta Ranchera guests dig into tacos and other tasty dishes from local restaurants Thursday. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3577 > of 11
desserts

Anna's Bakery offers up eclairs, cupcakes and cookies at Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta Thursday. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3578 > of 11
girls eating tacos

Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom and Georgey Taupin get energized for their Spirit of Fiesta dancing duties at Fiesta Ranchera. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3583 > of 11
dancer

The 10-year-old Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin dances for the crowd at Fiesta Ranchera Thursday. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3581 > of 11
people watching dancers

Heather Taupin, right, the mother of Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin, watches her daughter's performance on the dance stage Thursday. She sits with her older daughter, Charley. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3580 > of 11
dancer

The 2018 Spirit of Fiesta, 17-year-old Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom, dances for the crowd at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3582 > of 11
crowd at Stow House

The the crowd at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta enjoys live music. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3584 > of 11
Old Spanish Days board members

Members of the Old Spanish Days executive committee pose for a photo including: Erik Davis, Denise Sanford, Barbara Carroll and Stephanie Petlow. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3585 > of 11
Old Spanish Days past presidents

Past presidents of Old Spanish Days celebrate Fiesta Ranchera on Thursday with the current La Presidenta, Denise Sanford, third from left. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 3586 > of 11
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 22, 2018 | 6:41 p.m.

Revelers kicked off the highly anticipated 2018 Old Spanish Days Fiesta season with local eats, drinks and dancing at the 11th annual Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta on Thursday.

The five-hour event co-hosted by Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society was held at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

Guests enjoyed food from local restaurants, and sampled wine, beer and margaritas at the party. 

In the Fiesta tradition, the evening included live music by guitarist Tony Ybarra and local band Area 51, and dancing performances from the 2018 Fiesta Spirit Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom, 17, and 10-year-old Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin.

This year’s theme for the 94th annual Old Spanish Days, which runs Aug. 1-5 in Santa Barbara, is “Celebrate Traditions.” 

La Presidente Denise Sanford, who joined the OSD Board of Directors in 2002, selected the theme.

Old Spanish Days started in 1924, and is well-known for its historic horse parade — one of the largest equestrian parades in the United States.

The annual event fosters a unique spirit among residents and tourists who participate and celebrate “the Rancho Period” from 1824-1864, according to organizers.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 