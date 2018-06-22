Revelers Celebrate Start of Old Spanish Days with Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta

Heather Taupin, right, the mother of Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin, watches her daughter's performance on the dance stage Thursday. She sits with her older daughter, Charley. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)
Guests enjoyed food from local restaurants, and sampled wine, beer and margaritas at the party.
In the Fiesta tradition, the evening included live music by guitarist Tony Ybarra and local band Area 51, and dancing performances from the 2018 Fiesta Spirit Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom, 17, and 10-year-old Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin.
This year’s theme for the 94th annual Old Spanish Days, which runs Aug. 1-5 in Santa Barbara, is “Celebrate Traditions.”
La Presidente Denise Sanford, who joined the OSD Board of Directors in 2002, selected the theme.
Old Spanish Days started in 1924, and is well-known for its historic horse parade — one of the largest equestrian parades in the United States.
The annual event fosters a unique spirit among residents and tourists who participate and celebrate “the Rancho Period” from 1824-1864, according to organizers.
