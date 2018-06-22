Revelers Celebrate Start of Old Spanish Days with Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta

Live music, dancing, and plenty of local eats and drinks keep the crowd entertained at the annual event hosted at Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Past presidents of Old Spanish Days celebrate Fiesta Ranchera on Thursday with the current La Presidenta, Denise Sanford, third from left. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

Members of the Old Spanish Days executive committee pose for a photo including: Erik Davis, Denise Sanford, Barbara Carroll and Stephanie Petlow. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

The the crowd at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta enjoys live music. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

The 2018 Spirit of Fiesta, 17-year-old Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom, dances for the crowd at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

Heather Taupin, right, the mother of Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin, watches her daughter's performance on the dance stage Thursday. She sits with her older daughter, Charley. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

The 10-year-old Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin dances for the crowd at Fiesta Ranchera Thursday. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom and Georgey Taupin get energized for their Spirit of Fiesta dancing duties at Fiesta Ranchera. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

Anna's Bakery offers up eclairs, cupcakes and cookies at Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta Thursday. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

Fiesta Ranchera guests dig into tacos and other tasty dishes from local restaurants Thursday. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

The Junior Spirit, 10-year-old Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin, shows off her dancing shoes at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

The 2018 Spirit of Fiesta, 17-year-old Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom, dances for the crowd at Thursday's Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

Revelers kicked off the highly anticipated 2018 Old Spanish Days Fiesta season with local eats, drinks and dancing at the 11th annual Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta on Thursday.

The five-hour event co-hosted by Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society was held at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

Guests enjoyed food from local restaurants, and sampled wine, beer and margaritas at the party.

In the Fiesta tradition, the evening included live music by guitarist Tony Ybarra and local band Area 51, and dancing performances from the 2018 Fiesta Spirit Jesalyn Contreras-McCullom, 17, and 10-year-old Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin.

This year’s theme for the 94th annual Old Spanish Days, which runs Aug. 1-5 in Santa Barbara, is “Celebrate Traditions.”

La Presidente Denise Sanford, who joined the OSD Board of Directors in 2002, selected the theme.

Old Spanish Days started in 1924, and is well-known for its historic horse parade — one of the largest equestrian parades in the United States.

The annual event fosters a unique spirit among residents and tourists who participate and celebrate “the Rancho Period” from 1824-1864, according to organizers.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .