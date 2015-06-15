Fiesta Ranchera to Offer a Taste of Upcoming Old Spanish Days

The eighth annual Fiesta Ranchera will open Fiesta’s summer season this Thursday, June 18, starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

This popular event, co-hosted by Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, offers a festive evening of pre-Fiesta fun, food, music and dancing.

The beautiful gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House offer the perfect ambiance for sampling of food from local restaurants, wines from award-winning local wineries and Fiesta margaritas. Vincent & Vedant, a Spanish guitarist duo, will play as the crowd mingles, followed by performances from the 2015 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. Then dance the night away to the ever-favorite sounds of Area 51.

“Join hundreds of area friends and come enjoy a festive evening of food, drinks and dancing at historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House,” Fiesta spokesman Erik Davis said. “Meet 2015 El Presidente Cas Stimson and get a taste of the upcoming 2015 Old Spanish Days Fiesta season.”

Tickets for Goleta’s best summer event are $45 and may be purchased online at SBFiesta.org or by calling 805.962.8101. Tickets will also be available on site for $60 at the door. Group discounts are available, and guests must be 21 to enter. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Fiesta or ranch attire.

“We look forward to welcoming you for a rare opportunity to enjoy this lovely, historic landmark after the sun sets for a magical night at the Ranch,” said Amanda De Lucia, executive director of Goleta Valley Historical Society.

As always, the best restaurants and wineries will be on site to provide guests with a unique, local tasting experience. NEW Restaurants & Chefs 2015 restaurant participants include: Arch Rock, Benchmark Eatery, Brophy Bros., High Sierra Bar & Grill, Pascucci, and Whole Foods Market. Chefs returning with their fabulous fare include Anna's Bakery, Bacara Resort & Spa, Catering Connection, Country Meat Market, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Goodland Kitchen, Hollister Brewing Co., McConnell's Ice Cream, The Nugget, Pepe's Mexican Food, Rincon Events, Sage & Onion Café, Woodstock's Pizza, Woody's BBQ, along with wineries, Alexander & Wayne, Arthur Earl, Brander, Sunstone, Windrun and Zaca Mesa.

Fiesta Ranchera wouldn’t be possible without the following sponsors: Presenting Sponsors Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Community West Bank, Gold Sponsor Cox Communications, along with supporting sponsors: Bank of Santa Barbara, Bella Vista Designs, Brown & Brown, Camino Real Marketplace, Catering Connection, City of Goleta, Hollister Brewing Company, Impulse, KEYT, Spark Creative Events, MarBorg Industries, Noozhawk, Prospect Mortgage, Radius Group, Rockin' Double RC Ranch, Venoco, Inc., Ventura Party Rental Center and many others.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society's mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and foster research of Goleta Valley's history through exhibits, programs, and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family. Our vision is to restore and preserve Rancho La Patera, Goleta Valley's treasure from the golden era of California ranching; to share the history of Goleta Valley and provide the community with a unique and historic gathering place. The Society was named Nonprofit of the Year by Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2012.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta is celebrating 91 years in Santa Barbara! This tradition fosters a unique spirit among locals and tourists who participate, and celebrates the Rancho period (1820-69) a special era of our history. The important coming together encourages community cooperation, collaboration and growth. It has remained a pivotal festival its support of other nonprofits and their overwhelming interest in maintaining it as an extension and expression of their place in the community.

Both organizations are 501(c)3 nonprofit corporations.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.